Lady Gaga took to social media to reveal that she was feeling emotional after finding out about a major career achievement.

MORE: Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch win big at NYFCC awards

The singer was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

She shared with her fans that the news made her feel incredibly elated and posted a fresh-faced selfie of herself from home wearing a black sweatshirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Gaga reveals preparation for House Of Gucci leading role

With it, she shared a heartfelt message about the honor, writing: "I am so beyond grateful to be nominated for Best Actress by the @sagawards for my performance in House of Gucci, for best ensemble, alongside Jared Leto for Best Supporting Actor.

"I have long dreamed of being an actress and studied from a young age because I was passionate and committed to storytelling through art.

MORE: House of Gucci review: Gaga sparkles in real-life bad romance

"To be recognized by fellow actors touches my heart and is deeply meaningful that I would be included in this artistic community of brave imaginative humans.

"Thank you so much and congratulations to all the other nominees as well as all the performers in films this year—you are all gifts to the world and I’m so honored to be in your company. Feeling very emotional. Love you all so much."

Gaga emotionally celebrated her SAG Award nomination

Fans took to the comments to congratulate Gaga on her nod, with one saying: "You deserve the world baby! We love you!!"

Another wrote: "Your little monsters love you so much and are very proud," and a third added: "It was an AMAZING performance and you gave her so much more vulnerability and made her human."

MORE: Lady Gaga shares 'heartbreaking' update on Tony Bennett after Grammy nominations

MORE: Bradley Cooper lifts the lid on those Lady Gaga romance rumours

Many also commented on how beautiful she looked in the shot and complimented her natural beauty, with one fan saying: "You are so beautiful I am gonna cry."

The singer went all out in all-white for her W Magazine photoshoot

Gaga even appeared on the pages of W Magazine in honor of some of the year's best performances, posing in one of the shots in a beautiful hooded white dress with heeled combat boots and a lone red rose.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.