Beyonce is a fan of this Black-owned makeup brand for sensitive skin - shop it for less right now

You may have spotted Range Beauty on Shark Tank as it made history as the first Black woman-owned makeup company to land a deal – and Beyoncé is among those who’ve already taken note of the clean and inclusive beauty brand which was designed for eczema- and acne-prone skin.

If like Bey you're already a fan of Range Beauty, or even if you'd just like to try this beauty brand with a buzz for the first time, shop now and score 10% off with HELLO!'S special discount code: HELLORB!

Range Essentials, was $66 now $53, Range Beauty

The beauty brand, which is both vegan and fragrance-free, has an inclusive range of shades, from fair to deep brown. And don’t worry if you’ve never tried the products before – you can find out your perfect shade and skin type match!

With Range Beauty's quick online quiz about your skin, from tone to skin concerns like rosacea, dark spots or psoriasis, you'll be guided to the right skincare and makeup buys for you.

True Intentions Bronzing Primer, $22, Range Beauty

Minding My Black Woman-Owned Business Bag, $40, Range Beauty

FOR SENSITIVE SKIN: Bali Full Body Glow, three shades, $21, Range Beauty

What our some of our favorites? First up, the True Intentions Bronzing Primer. It's a Vitamin E-enriched primer that you can also wear for "no makeup" days,or mix in with the True Intentions Hydrating Foundation to formulate your own BB cream.

We're big fans of body illuminators and Bali Full Body Glow ($21) is an argan oil-based face and body oil that comes in three shades, to keep your skin hydrated and radiant.

Of course, while we’re all about the botanical-infused gentle makeup, we also have to give a shout out to the merch – like the $40 'Minding My Black Women Owned Business' tote we love.

Founder Alicia Scott created the brand after seeing the lack of a variety of foundation shades – and way too many of eczema and acne-triggering ingredients – in the makeup used for fashion shows and photo shoots.

The result? An inclusive makeup brand that's gentle on all types of skin.

