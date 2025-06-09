Cynthia Nixon's secret weapon for covering gray hair is genius

I'm glued to the new season of And Just Like That, and despite the water cooler talk being about how it is so not as good as Sex and The City, I won't hear it - I am literally hanging for the next episode to catch up with Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and co. And now of course to see if the hot gardener becomes more than a contractor...

For me, seeing Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon back on my screen is like being visited by old friends. And I can't help but wonder how these women stay looking so chic and so stylish - so I've done some digging.

AT A GLANCE And Just Like That is back on our screens for its third season.

We discovered Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, uses the Madison Reed Root Touch-up, $34, for adding thickness to her hair.

Celebrity hair stylist Rebekah Forecast uses the product to add texture and dimension, but it's great for covering up root outgrowth and gray hair too.

From Kristin Davis' hair growth serum to Sarah Jessica Parker's 'easy' beauty faves, I've turned my attention to Cynthia Nixon and discovered a genius product she and her hairstylist, Rebekah Forecast, swear by.

© Instagram Cynthia Nixon has been giving good hair during the And Just Like That promo

I heard that celebrity stylist Rebekah Forecast uses a drugstore hair product on Cynthia's now blond bob.

Cast your mind back to season one AJLT Miranda who rocked her natural gray hair, but she's now back to light blond and I think it looks so great on the 59-year-old. And as someone who has more than a few gray hairs sprouting, I love that Cynthia is a fan of the Madison Reed The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up & Brow Filler in Light Brown.

Madison Reed The Great Cover-Up Root Touch-Up Powder © Madison Reed $34 at Madison Reed $34 at Amazon

The root touch-up is instant; Rebekah wrote on Instagram that she uses it "to add dimension and texture at the roots" but for anyone who has unwanted gray hairs, it's the most useful product to use to cover-up and color the hair in between dye jobs. Also, ideal for root outgrowth if you're seeing your natural color pop through.

© Getty Images The stylish cast of And Just Like That

I've heard many stylists use root touch-ups to make hair look thicker too, as it can disguise a thinning hairline, creating the illusion of much thicker hair. The brand suggests "using the wide brush, pat in and liberally apply powder to any areas where scalp is visible." It also says it can be used on thinning eyebrows, using the dual-sided brow applicator.

What I love about this product is that it's rain, sweat and pillow-proof, and should last until your next shampoo. I personally have used other root touch-ups that have run, and let me tell you that is less than ideal!

There's six shades to choose from, and there's a questionnaire to help you find the right shade for you.

What do shoppers say about the Madison Reed product?

It gets rave reviews from shoppers, who praise it not only for how easy it to use, but the efficiency of it; many say it blends "beautifully" and really does last until the next wash.

The only negatives are that you might need to apply quite a bit of product to really cover roots fully. I personally think that a product you can build up is far better than one that blanket covers, as you have the ability to make it look more natural.