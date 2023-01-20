Body Break's Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod share tips for staying healthy and hydrated this year Plus: Everything you need to know about alkaline water

We’re into a new year, and for many of us, it’s time to think about introducing (or re-introducing) healthy habits into our lifestyle. But how can we make them stick? Who better to ask for guidance than longtime fitness icons, Body Break’s Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod?

“In the new year, people are often already in the mindset for positive change, and the right mindset is the first step to incorporating new healthy lifestyle habits,” affirms Johnson. The wellness duo offers the following straightforward tips for a healthier year ahead as “it’s the small simple things that help you to achieve a healthier lifestyle.”

Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water each day is crucial to our bodies for many reasons: to regulate temperature, deliver nutrients to cells, rid the body of waste and keep organs functioning properly. Dehydration can also cause unclear thinking, mood changes, constipation, and kidney stones. “Humans are approximately 70 per cent water,” says McLeod. “It’s necessary for so many bodily functions. We can go for long periods without food, but without water—we’re in trouble. Drinking from a large bottle of water throughout the day makes it easier to know that you’ve consumed enough. Once the bottle is empty, you know you’re good.”

Incorporate alkaline water into your diet

“Hydration is even more important in winter when the air is so dry indoors,” adds Johnson. “Alkaline water provides optimal hydration, and the high pH balances out acidic drinks and food. AC+ION alkaline water is Canada’s highest pH water (9.5 pH) and helps counter acidic choices like coffee, pop, pastries, and processed foods.”

Drinking AC+ION alkaline water, which has a similar pH to avocado, green tea and peas, and following an alkaline diet can help decrease high acidity in the body. A pH of 7 is neutral so having high pH alkaline water and foods can help offset high-acid foods. AC+ION alkaline water uses potassium bicarbonate as the key mineral added to deliver a 9.5 pH.

“Maintaining a balanced alkaline diet has become a popular approach for wellness,” McLeod says. “Proponents of the alkaline diet, which include many health-conscious celebrities, have embraced healthy alkaline foods like kale and quinoa in an attempt to reduce acidity in the body.”

Consume more whole foods

Whole foods are generally those that remain close to their natural state. They don’t have added sugars, starches, or flavours. Choosing mostly whole foods means your diet will be naturally higher in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Johnson points to foods “like broccoli, lentils, and avocado. They’re alkaline foods and are the foundation of good nutrition.”

Go outside

Studies show that being outside in nature helps us to relax, which reduces stress, cortisol levels, and muscle tension. “It may be cold outside but we need fresh air, even in winter,” says Johnson. “Take your exercise outdoors. Try snowshoeing, skating, or hiking.”

Start small

You don’t have to change your entire routine to get healthy. Start by setting small targets just to get moving. Walk with your kids to school or take your dog on a short walk every morning. Do some push-ups, sit-ups, and lunges before you get in the shower. Or sign up for a fitness class with a friend. “Start with achievable fitness goals and before you know it, you’ll be ready to take on bigger challenges,” affirms McLeod.

Get a good night’s sleep

A key factor of a healthy lifestyle is getting quality sleep every night. Develop a good sleep hygiene routine that limits screen time, large meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bedtime. Make your bedroom a quiet dark space at a comfortable temperature that’s conducive to relaxation. “Sleep is very important to your overall health, including stress management and physical health,” says Johnson.

Implementing these tips can lead to a healthier and more hydrated year ahead.

