Boots' HUGE sale just got even more interesting - there's a Soap & Glory set half price!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One way to perk up a dull January is to shop the sales, and the Boots sale is one we’ve been devouring thanks to its incredible up to 70% off across the board.

The one Boots deal we’re clamouring to buy before it sells out is a 13-piece Soap and Glory Gift Set for HALF PRICE.

Soap & Glory Home Is Where The Spa Is gift set, £34 (WAS £68), Boots

Packed with some of Soap & Glory’s bestsellers, it includes 10 full size products including the Clean On Me Hydrating Body Wash, The Scrub of Your Life Smoothing Body Scrub, The Righteous Butter Body Butter and Bright & Beautiful Radiance-Boosting Mask. There’s a few minis too, plus a Soap & Glory Shower Puff to really amp up the at-home spa factor.

Reduced from £68 to just £34, we predict it won’t stay in stock for long!

There’s hundreds of other amazing Boots offers too. Another one to place firmly on your radar is the No7 Skincare The Ultimate Collection.

No7 Skincare The Ultimate Collection, £42.50 (WAS £85), Boots

If your New Year’s resolution is to implement a proper skincare regime, this handy kit has everything you’ll need to kickstart your super skin journey with 10 of No7’s iconic products.

Worth an impressive £140, the collection is on sale for half price, reduced to £42.50 (from £85).

Within the collection, you’ll find the Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream (Christine Lampard’s favourite, FYI), Night Cream, Eye Cream, Serum and more. That’s one to fill your beauty cabinet with!

Ted Baker Bath and Body Collection, £26 (WAS £52), Boots

Other highlights in the Boots sale are the Ted Baker Bath and Body Collection, now on sale for £26 (from £52) and the Bondi Sands Best of Bondi Set, on sale from £100 to £50.

Bondi Sands Best of Bondi Set, £50 (WAS £100), Boots

With fragrance, electricals, makeup, skincare, bodycare and more on sale with up to 70% off, it’s worth a serious scroll.

NOW SHOP

The best beauty deals in the January sales

TikTok is going wild for this hair growth oil

You'll never guess Princess Kate's secret skincare hack

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.