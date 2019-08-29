Dianne Buswell's pricey skincare routine – see the products she uses The Strictly dancer shared her skin secrets online

Dianne Buswell loves to share a selfie or two on her social media, giving fans an insight into her busy life as a professional dancer and relationship with YouTube star Joe Sugg. We're always fascinated by the beauty cabinets of celebrities, and now we know precisely which products Dianne uses, thanks to her recent Instagram story posts. The Strictly star shared two snaps of herself with her Skin Doctor, Dr Dil Kassam, and the skincare range she uses. Dianne wrote: "Starting my new skincare routine today. Investing in my skin." Dianne revealed that she uses the Obagi product range – and her product bundle costs an eye-watering £375.

"PS this is not an ad I just really love this product and loads of you have asked what I'm using on my skin so here it is @obagiuk and my skin doctor is @drdilkassam," Dianne captioned one picture in which we see her holding a large white box.

What's inside said box? Well after a little peek on Dr Dil Kassam's Medished website, we found the answer. The skincare collection is the Obagi-C RX System, especially targeting skin damage from the sun. It contains a cleansing gel, clarifying serum, exfoliating day lotion, SPF 50 cream and a night cream.

The site reveals that the products rejuvenate the skin from inside, containing hydroquinone and Vitamin C – which it says is the only known topical antioxidant proven clinically to stimulate collagen production. It also helps correct skin damage and protects against skin damage in the future. The Obagi system is also good for treating fine lines, uneven skin tone, minimal age spots and mild hyperpigmentation.

Sounds amazing, however, there is a snag. The Obagi system seems to only be available through skincare clinics when you sign up for treatment, as Dianne has. Back to Boots for us then!

