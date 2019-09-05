Stop everything! Elemis' limited edition advent calendar has dropped & it's next-level good December, hurry up, please…

Ok, we're definitely in the mood for Christmas… not only is it jacket-wearing weather, but we've also got Pumpkin Spice Lattes back in our life, and Strictly Come Dancing is finally on our screens this week - albeit, sadly without Jamie Laing.

On a brighter note, we're also excited for Christmas because as of now you can buy the Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar, and boy is it a goodun. Basically, if you (or a friend/sister) loves luxurious skin and bodycare, this will be a joy to behold.

With twenty-five drawers to get excited about, you'll be treated to award-winning products, bestselling heroes, and even more excitingly, the most coveted new arrivals and skincare staples. And come Christmas morning, you will unveil your final gift; a full-size jar of the iconic Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. Told you it was good.

SHOP: 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £165.00 (worth £339.55), ELEMIS

There's only a limited number of calendars released so don't delay because last year they sold out within just five days and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

A full list of what's inside the Elemis 2019 advent calendar…

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml

Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks (x1)

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g + Cleansing Cloth

Pro-Radiance Cream Cleanser 30ml

Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules (14 caps)

Balancing Lavender Toner 50ml Instant Refreshing Gel 20ml

Superfood Facial Wash 30ml

Superfood Night Cream 20ml

Superfood Day Cream 20ml

Frangipani Monoi Body Oil 35ml

Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml

Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml

Pro-Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm 15ml

Superfood Vital Veggie Mask 15ml

Superfood Berry Boost Mask 15ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml

Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Mask 15ml

Peptide4 Adaptive Day Cream 15ml

Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal 5ml

Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil 5ml

Skin Nourishing Body Cream 50ml

Gentle Foaming Facial Wash 30ml

Pro-Collagen Insta-Smooth Primer 5ml

Peptide4 Thousand Flower Mask 15ml.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.