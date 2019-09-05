Stop everything! Elemis' limited edition advent calendar has dropped & it's next-level good
December, hurry up, please…
Ok, we're definitely in the mood for Christmas… not only is it jacket-wearing weather, but we've also got Pumpkin Spice Lattes back in our life, and Strictly Come Dancing is finally on our screens this week - albeit, sadly without Jamie Laing.
On a brighter note, we're also excited for Christmas because as of now you can buy the Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar, and boy is it a goodun. Basically, if you (or a friend/sister) loves luxurious skin and bodycare, this will be a joy to behold.
With twenty-five drawers to get excited about, you'll be treated to award-winning products, bestselling heroes, and even more excitingly, the most coveted new arrivals and skincare staples. And come Christmas morning, you will unveil your final gift; a full-size jar of the iconic Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. Told you it was good.
SHOP: 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £165.00 (worth £339.55), ELEMIS
There's only a limited number of calendars released so don't delay because last year they sold out within just five days and there was nothing anyone could do about it.
A full list of what's inside the Elemis 2019 advent calendar…
- Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml
- Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks (x1)
- Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g + Cleansing Cloth
- Pro-Radiance Cream Cleanser 30ml
- Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules (14 caps)
- Balancing Lavender Toner 50ml Instant Refreshing Gel 20ml
- Superfood Facial Wash 30ml
- Superfood Night Cream 20ml
- Superfood Day Cream 20ml
- Frangipani Monoi Body Oil 35ml
- Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml
- Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml
- Pro-Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm 15ml
- Superfood Vital Veggie Mask 15ml
- Superfood Berry Boost Mask 15ml
- Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml
- Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Mask 15ml
- Peptide4 Adaptive Day Cream 15ml
- Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal 5ml
- Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil 5ml
- Skin Nourishing Body Cream 50ml
- Gentle Foaming Facial Wash 30ml
- Pro-Collagen Insta-Smooth Primer 5ml
- Peptide4 Thousand Flower Mask 15ml.
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.