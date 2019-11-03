Amanda Holden's skin looks simply GLOWING for her mum's 70th birthday The Britain's Got Talent judge has fabulous skin...

Working early hours, following a busy schedule and looking after children all while trying to mend a broken leg would seem very stressful for most, but not Amanda Holden. She recently showed off her flawless skin on Instagram for her mum's 70th birthday party and there is not a single sign of a stress spot, which leads us to only two possible conclusions: either she's superwoman or she has a fabulous skincare routine. And if it's the latter, how do we replicate her beauty look?

The mother-of-two posted a photo of her looking very glamorous wearing a chunky pink knit and what appears to be a Missoma necklace. She wore her shiny blonde hair in bouncy curls with golds and browns framing her eyes, thick mascara and pink lips. But it was her skin that really stole the show - not only was there not a blemish in sight, but she had a glow that would make the Duchess of Sussex proud! She thanked makeup artist Celena Hancock for her look, but both have kept very tight-lipped about her skin prep and makeup products. In a recent video with Mollie King, Celena revealed she was using Charlotte Tilbury blusher for a natural peachy glow and Mac lipstick for a similar nude lip that Amanda sported on Saturday.

Amanda, 48, consistently brings her beauty A-game, and it turns out her mesmerising glow on Britain’s Got Talent last year was down to Invisiwear Liquid Foundation by EX1 Cosmetics and a £30 highlighter. Her makeup artist at the time, Karin Darnell, revealed on Instagram: “Everyone’s been asking about Amanda Holden’s highlighter we used this week! Here’s the reveal… it’s Iconic London Illuminator.” The liquid highlighter is a favourite among both celebs and royals, from the Meghan Markle to Khloe Kardashian, so even if this isn't the secret to Amanda's most recent glow, we're still adding it to our makeup essentials!

The TV favourite also always takes care of her skin and has long said she prefers non-invasive anti-ageing beauty treatments. Back in 2014, she told the Daily Mirror: "I swear by a fortnightly collagen wave facial, where radio frequency and ultrasound waves heat up my skin to encourage it to produce new collagen. I'm a fan of various creams and potions, too, and lots of water (and wine!), but really I think it's down to genetics. I'm up for anything, though nothing invasive." While on The LifeCo's detox program in Antalya in May, she posed for a photo with a gold foil mask which cost just £77 - bargain! Called 'The Golden Mask Treatment', the facial includes cleansing, exfoliation with ultrasound, massage, an oxygen treatment and a plant-based collagen before the illusive gold mask is applied at the end.

