Meghan Markle's recent surprise appearance alongside husband Prince Harry reminded us all of how gorgeous and glowing her skin is.

Many of us may not have her bank balance to recreate her luxury skincare routine at home, but thankfully, Aldi has come to the rescue!

The bargain supermarket has added to its popular Lacura skincare range and is gearing up to release two brand new products that are the perfect dupes for one of Meghan's favourite brands, Sisley Paris.

WATCH: How the royals perfect their glowing skin

Meghan's former makeup artist, Lydia F. Sellers, previously revealed that the Duchess likes Sisley's Black Rose Cream Mask for prepping her face for makeup, adding: "You don’t have to rinse it off. You can wipe it away after ten minutes, leaving your skin supple and bright."

But at £115 for 60ml, it's pretty expensive. However, Aldi's new Ebony Rose skincare collection promises to leave skin "rejuvenated and radiant", and their face mask looks like the perfect alternative to Meghan's go-to, but only costs £6.99!

Aldi's latest launch is the perfect dupe for Sisley Paris

Formulated with black rose extract, pro-vitamin B5 and shea butter, the cruelty-free range will leave your "skin feeling smooth, soft and plumper. With added vitamin B3 and avocado oil, the illuminating mask will help complexions appear more youthful and moisturised".

Sisley Paris also claims that their cream mask "immediately gets to work on signs of fatigue and leaves the skin looking youthful and energized".

Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask, £115, Harrods

Aldi is also releasing a face cream, which is priced at £6.99 for 50ml, compared to Sisley Paris' £146.50 version. Also using "the power of Black Rose to ease fatigue and brighten skin", the cream has the added benefit of vitamin B3 and maracuja oil to hydrate and restore skin.

Aldi’s Lacura Ebony Rose range is available to pre-order from 14 February and in stores from 21 February.

