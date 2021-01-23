We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has enviable skin and her glowing complexion might seem like a distant dream for us mere mortals.

However, Meghan's sought-after glow has now become a reality after one of her favourite skincare experts made her covetable range of products available to purchase in the UK back in 2018.

Los Angeles-based facialist Kate Somerville has a loyal following of celebrity fans, including Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss, and Meghan once told US beauty blog beautybanter.com that she used her moisturiser and had treatments from her while living in LA.

Meghan's moisturiser of choice is Kate Somerville’s Quench Serum, which is perfect for when your skin is feeling parched.

"I’ve been going to Kate’s clinic in LA for facials for years, and I still use the products to maintain that glow that her products give. Quench is my favourite moisturiser." Meghan previously told Beauty Banter.

Kate's formulas are designed to treat a variety of skin problems, from adult acne to first wrinkles, and aim to give salon results at home. The distinctive packaging – clean and minimal with a flash of colour – has proved an Instagram hit too, with beauty bloggers regularly sharing pictures of her bottles on their dressing tables or bathroom shelves.

Meghan is a huge fan of Kate Somerville's Quench moisturiser

Kate's extensive offering of products are suitable for every skin type and concern, focusing on the "Five Daily Dos" which she believes will create "healthy skin for a lifetime". These steps include cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, treat/moisturise and protect.

Unsurprisingly, there’s often a waiting list for products at the Kate Somerville website, but her skincare line is hitting LookFantastic on Friday 29 January. If you want to achieve Meghan's glow, then you can join the waiting list on LookFantastic.com.

