How moving to America has changed Meghan Markle's skincare regime

Meghan Markle is revered for her natural approach to beauty, and royal fans are obsessed with her gorgeous and glowy skin. Over the years Meghan has let slip a number of her favourite skincare and makeup products, all of which contribute to her iconic fresh-faced and radiant complexion, but since moving to America, Meghan has likely had to switch up her regime.

The Duchess has gorgeous skin

EVE LOM skincare specialist Erica Maccallum reveals how a change of scenery can make a big difference to our skin. She explained: "Moving to a new place is always going to take a toll on the skin. Meghan will have noticed changes to her skin caused by climate, pollution and the water in the area. Meghan has beautiful skin, and clearly favours a healthy glow over heavy makeup. To achieve that, I would recommend a fantastic facial oil as a secret weapon. My go-to is the lightweight EVE LOM Radiance Face Oil."

Eve Lom Radiance Face Oil, £60, Cult Beauty

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan: A year on from leaving royal life behind

Since moving into their new family home in Montecito, Santa Barbara in July, the Sussexes have been spending most of their time indoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While some of us are missing getting out and about to beauty appointments, there are steps we can take to maintain healthy and glowing skin from the comforts of our own homes.

"Massaging your skin will make the biggest difference to your skin's appearance," says Erica. "The trick is to know how to achieve the best results. To firm and tone the skin, work upwards with a firm but not painful pressure, using your hands. Circular motions with the pads of your fingers or using your knuckles work best. To get rid of redness, puffiness, inflammation and irritation and to improve breakouts, use a Gua Sha or a cold teaspoon. Work with a gentle pressure, moving down and out from the centre of the face."

Back in August, the couple donned protective face masks for their first public appearance in LA

In August last year, Meghan and Harry stepped out for one of their first public appearances in Los Angeles and just like the rest of us, the couple made sure to wear protective face coverings. An unexpected consequence of the pandemic, maskne has become one of the biggest skincare concerns, responsible for "breakouts, increasingly blocked pores, oiliness, irritation, inflammation, contact dermatitis and eczema."

Thankfully, Erica has shared some of her top tips for treating maskne, she said: "For all concerns, I recommend the EVE LOM Cleanser to thoroughly cleanse and soften the skin. For increased oiliness, blocked pores and breakouts, use the EVE LOM Rescue Mask 2 x weekly for deep cleansing Kaolin Clay and decongesting Camphor. If your skin is suffering with irritation, try EVE LOM's TLC Cream to calm and soothe using Arnica, Calendula and Beeswax."

