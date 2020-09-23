The Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 is a real showpiece - and you're going to want it 

Leanne Bayley
The Elemis beauty advent calendar is always a favourite with skincare enthusiasts and this year might be the best one yet. With twenty-five products behind each door, you'll find award-winning superstars and fan favourites to keep you occupied until Santa comes knocking.
And the best bit? It's out now and it's priced at £175 and is worth over £400. And not only do you get to enjoy having a new treat every day leading up to Christmas morning, but on the 25th day, you will unveil your final and most spectacular gift; a full-size jar of the brand's No.1 bestseller, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.
The Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020, £175, Elemis
This advent calendar is always so sought-after, a waiting list is needed for true fans. And don't miss out - there's only a limited number of calendars that have been released, so make sure you get yours before it’s gone!
What's inside the Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar 2020
Spoiler alert. Don't continue reading if you'd prefer to be surprised…
- Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml FULL SIZE
- Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks - 1 PAIR
- Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g + Cleansing Cloth
- Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal 5ml
- Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream 15ml
- Pro-Collagen Marine Oil 5ml
- ULTRA SMART Pro-Collagen Complex • 12 Serum 4ml
- Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml
- NEW Peptide4 Overnight Radiance Peel 10ml
- NEW Dynamic Resurfacing Pads 14 pads
- Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial 15ml
- Peptide4 Adaptive Day Cream 15ml
- Peptide4 Thousand Flower Mask 15ml
- Superfood Vital Veggie Mask 15ml
- Superfood Blackcurrant Jelly Exfoliator 15ml
- Superfood Day Cream 20ml
- Superfood Night Cream 20ml
- NEW Superfood CICA Calm Hydration Juice 20ml
- Soothing Apricot Toner 50ml
- Papaya Enzyme Peel 15ml
- Herbal Lavender Repair Mask 15ml
- Frangipani Monoi Body Oil 35ml
- Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml
- Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml
- Sea Lavender & Samphire Body Cream 50ml.
