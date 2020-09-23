The Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 is a real showpiece - and you're going to want it 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Elemis beauty advent calendar is always a favourite with skincare enthusiasts and this year might be the best one yet. With twenty-five products behind each door, you'll find award-winning superstars and fan favourites to keep you occupied until Santa comes knocking.

And the best bit? It's out now and it's priced at £175 and is worth over £400. And not only do you get to enjoy having a new treat every day leading up to Christmas morning, but on the 25th day, you will unveil your final and most spectacular gift; a full-size jar of the brand's No.1 bestseller, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.

This advent calendar is always so sought-after, a waiting list is needed for true fans. And don't miss out - there's only a limited number of calendars that have been released, so make sure you get yours before it’s gone!

What's inside the Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar 2020

Spoiler alert. Don't continue reading if you'd prefer to be surprised…

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml FULL SIZE

Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks - 1 PAIR

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g + Cleansing Cloth

Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal 5ml

Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream 15ml

Pro-Collagen Marine Oil 5ml

ULTRA SMART Pro-Collagen Complex • 12 Serum 4ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml

NEW Peptide4 Overnight Radiance Peel 10ml

NEW Dynamic Resurfacing Pads 14 pads

Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial 15ml

Peptide4 Adaptive Day Cream 15ml

Peptide4 Thousand Flower Mask 15ml

Superfood Vital Veggie Mask 15ml

Superfood Blackcurrant Jelly Exfoliator 15ml

Superfood Day Cream 20ml

Superfood Night Cream 20ml

NEW Superfood CICA Calm Hydration Juice 20ml

Soothing Apricot Toner 50ml

Papaya Enzyme Peel 15ml

Herbal Lavender Repair Mask 15ml

Frangipani Monoi Body Oil 35ml

Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml

Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml

Sea Lavender & Samphire Body Cream 50ml.

