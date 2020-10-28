15 best scented candles to give as gifts this Christmas

We all have that one friend who's obsessed with candles, and if you don't - and you're reading this - it's probably you. As we all spend more and more time in our homes amid the pandemic, the luxury of burning a gorgeous candle is a weekly highlight. Whether you're on this page looking for candle inspiration for yourself, or shopping for a thoughtful gift for a loved one, we promise you can't go wrong with any of these suggestions.

Jo Malone London scented candles

You can't have a candle roundup and not include Jo Malone London, can you? It's synonymous with thoughtful gifting. This year's Christmas gift offering is a special one as well. Introducing the Pine & Eucalyptus home scent which is bursting with the festivity of aromatic pine and enlivening eucalyptus. Candle burn time is approximately 45 hours.

Pine & Eucalyptus Home Candle, £49, Jo Malone London

Diptyque scented candles

Diptyque and Christmas go together like a Bailey's and ice - it's a match made in heaven. This delightful Christmas edition is a dreamy blend of citrus, orange, cinnamon, ginger and amber, and makes for a delightful addition to your Christmas centrepiece. What's more, you can also buy a carousel on the Diptyque website that's sold separately and it gently rotates with the heat of the flame to cast a yuletide landscape across your living.

Diptyque Ambre Plume scented candle, £58, Selfridges

Neom scented candles

Neom's new candles for Christmas have such positive vibes and we're loving it. This one is a limited edition candle blended with pine, myrrh and fresh lime peel, plus 22 other essential oils.

Neom Perfect Peace scented candle, £32, Selfridges

Jo Loves scented candles

Inspired by Jo's family holidays in Italy, Fig Trees captures the fresh green scent of ripe figs alongside sweet cassis and the eathy warmth of amber - you'll be transported straight to the Mediterranean.

Jo Loves Fig Trees scented candle, £55, Cult Beauty

Frédéric Malle scented candles

If you're looking for the ultimate chic candle that's a little off the beaten track, look to Frédéric Malle who describes the scent of 'Cafe Society' as the "ephemeral odour of the living room a few minutes after the end of a Parisian dinner when the guests have just left." Is that not fabulous? Developed by perfumer Carlos Benaïm, it features Wood, Citrus and soft floral accords. The pretty red vessel perfectly accents kitchen or dining room tables.

Frédéric Malle Cafe Society scented candle, £65, Selfridges

Penhaligon's scented candles

Long winter nights call for warming company. The Penhaligon's Elixir candle is just the thing. With its heady, spiced aroma of rose, eucalyptus, jasmine, incense and wood, you'll feel warm and cosy in no time.

Elixir Candle, £36, Penhaligon's

Boy Smells scented candles

Boy Smells is a cult LA brand that has just arrived here in the UK, and it's super chic. The cool, genderless candles started as an experiment in candle-making from the Los Angeles kitchen of co-founders, and real-life partners, Matthew Herman and David Kien in 2016. Cinderose features rose, tuberose, oakmoss and smoke - it's a heady combination that any friend of yours would love.

Boy Smells Cinderose scented candle, £36, Space NK

Floral Street scented candles

Rose is the perfect scent for a gift - who doesn't love the smell of fresh roses? This one from Floral Street has a soft rose core, latticed with raspberry, violet and patchouli. It's both powerful and energetic.

Floral Street Rose Provence scented candle, £28, John Lewis

Le Labo scented candles

This is a cult scent for a reason! Le Labo's Santal 26 is smoky and leathery, but still gentle enough not to overpower. The style mavens of Instagram love this brand and it's on every fashionista's wish list.

Le Labo Santal 26 scented candle, £52, Cult Beauty

Tom Daxon scented candles

This is described as a winter's bouquet of crisp narcissus set amongst smoky woods - sounds irresistible, does it not?



Tom Daxon White Narcissus scented candle, £25, Tom Daxon

Sisley scented candles

If you're looking for the ultimate luxe candle for a Christmas gift - how about Sisley? Inspired by Soir d’Orient eau de parfum, the Orient scented candle from Sisley transports you to a palace in the Far East. With notes of saffron, clove and patchouli, you have a beautiful heady, woody fragrance to fill the room. What's more, it's housed in a laquered matte black case with crimson red wax.

Sisley Orient scented candle, £59.50, Liberty London

Maison Francis Kurkdjian scented candles

This Baccarat Rouge 540 candle was born after an encounter between Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Maison Baccarat. It combines the magic of nature with legendary craftsmanship; think floral notes with amber and a woody breeze.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 scented Candle, £95, Selfridges

Skandinavisk scented candle

Let us introduce you to a very chic Scandi candle brand called Skandinavisk. Ro is Scandinavian for ‘tranquillity’. So you can rest assured that this candle will give you a little peace, calm and tranquillity. The candle features an engraved beechwood lid.

Skandinavisk RO Tranquility scented candle, £35, Selfridges

Acqua di Parma scented candles

If you're looking for a warm and bright fragrance where balsamic notes of pine trees and aromatic notes of wood are made vibrant by tingling and spicy accents, this is it. This Acqua di Parma candle is presented in a brighter than ever festive edition cylinder in the luminous decor of Chinese artist Oamul.

Acqua di Parma Notte di Stelle scented candle, £60, John Lewis

Ormonde Jayne scented candles

All Ormonde Jayne candles are developed over several months, tested until perfect and then packaged in a handsome orange linen box with a chic gold lid. Ahead of Christmas, it's all about the new Maison Royale scented candle which is the perfect fragrance for those winter nights. If you love the smell of roses and jasmine with dashing notes of orange blossom and bergamot, with patchouli, cedar wood and a big hearted warm amber molecule, you'll love this.

Ormonde Jayne Maison Royale scented candle, £70, Harrods

