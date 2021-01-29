Jennifer Aniston swears by this age-defying beauty buy – and it's under £25

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Aniston is revered for her gorgeous glowing skin and youthful appearance. Over the years, the A-lister has revealed her skincare secrets to fans, and one of her favourite beauty buys is an absolute bargain!

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston stuns with hair transformation while taking shots with Courteney Cox

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Inside Jennifer Aniston's incredible home

Priced at just £24.99, Jen swears by Vital Proteins' Collagen Powder, and she even adds it to her morning coffee. The Friends star recently announced that she'd teamed up with the brand after using the supplements for years.

Jen has been a fan of Vital Proteins for years

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I'm so excited to (finally) announce that I'm joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer. Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly... so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it. I've always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out - and I'm so happy to share the importance of collagen. #StayVital. More on THIS soon!"

READ: Jennifer Aniston loves this sculpting face tool for her youthful skin

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, £24.99, Cult Beauty

You can shop Jen's favourite collagen supplements via Cult Beauty. The product description reads:

"This ultra-fine powder is added to hot or cold liquids (including coffee and smoothies) to supplement collagen levels and help to promote a more youthful appearance – think: visibly smooth, 'springy' skin – as well as improved flexibility."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares exciting news with gorgeous flirty photo as fans react

Another of the actress' skincare essentials is the Gold Bar sculpting tool by Jillian Dempsey – Jen's good friend and makeup artist. She previously told InStyle: "It feels so damn good to put oil on your face and just roll."

A big hit with fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Watts, Jillian herself told HELLO!:

"It uses subtle vibrations to temporarily lift skin and sculpt the jawline. Trace it over your face in upward strokes – so it's going against gravity – to get the lifting effect. I like to go from the jowl, where the frown lines are, and move diagonally up toward the ear and temples to contour."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.