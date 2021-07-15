12 best firming body lotions that are like a bootcamp for your bod

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

First things first – let us remind you that cellulite, stretch marks and sagging skin are all perfectly normal and should be celebrated as reminders of what our bodies have gone through.

Firming body lotions are also totally normal to use and using them doesn't mean you’re not proud of your body!

But for many of us (me included), firming lotions for the body are that little extra bit of help we want to push our confidence further, especially when we’ve been swathed in sweatshirts and joggers for the past year. Plus, they’ll help your skin feel hydrated, rejuvenated and generally top notch.

From creams to perk up your bust to arm-sculpting lotions, tummy-tightening oils and bodycare to firm from head to toe, these wonder-products aren’t going to transform your skin overnight but give them time and with daily use, you’ll see a difference.

Best firming body lotions

The SCULPT Arm Compound, £94, UBeauty

If wobbly arms are your nemesis, this groundbreaking body treatment has been created to target sagging skin on the arms (yes, bingo wings) – it really IS like an arm workout, using ingredients that promote the skin communication that is traditionally sparked into action during a workout.

As if that wasn’t enough, this concentrate reduced fluid retention, promotes collagen and nourishes the skin’s appearance. Think toned arms without a dumbbell in sight.

Top review: “I was very sceptical that this product would really work. I am truly astounded that this product has noticeably reduced crepiness of my upper arms.”

Tonic Treatment Oil, £40, Clarins

One of Clarins’ best-selling products, this oil includes rosemary, geranium and mint to help firm, tone and improve the elasticity of the skin, improving the appearance of stretch marks along the way.

It also helps to prevent future stretch marks and leaves the body refreshed and revitalized – a favourite among pregnant women.

Top review: “I was told by so many people to buy this oil, as none of them have had any stretch marks from their pregnancies after using it. I’ve been using this oil throughout my pregnancy and I’m so happy to say that I don’t have any either. I can’t rave about this oil enough!”

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Firming Butter, £3.89, Boots

Slather this delicious smelling body butter all over for smoother, more toned skin. It’s packed with skin-firming ingredients like Collagen and Elastin, designed to be used on your arms, legs, stomach and bust.

Top review: “I absolutely love this body butter! It leaves my skin silky soft and is also doing a brilliant job with firming it.”

Almond Supple Skin Oil, £36, L'Occitane

This sweetly-scented lightweight body oil helps to make your skin feel firmer and smoother. Enriched with almond oil and omegas 3 and 6, this body oil spray melts into the skin leaving it nourished and moisturised. We love it.

Top review: "I’ve used this oil for around two years now. It is the best skin oil I have ever used. Texture is light, easily absorbed and leaves the skin feeling supple and hydrated. I find it particularly soothing on holiday after a day in the sun."

Skin Smoothing Retinol Body Treatment, £33, Paula's Choice

We know retinol is great for the face, but it's brilliant for the body too - especially if you have an uneven skin tone. This silky, hydrating lotion is packed with antioxidants for smoother, more toned skin.

Top review: "This is just a lovely product that actually feels like it's making a difference. I've never been impressed with a body lotion before, but I'll keep buying this one."

Nivea Q10 Goodbye Cellulite Firming Body Gel + Cream, £9, Boots

After three weeks of use this daily, the Nivea Body + Cream promises to smooth and tighten and decrease the visibility of cellulite, too.

Top review: “This product is fab! The cellulite is slowly disappearing and areas of the body are feeling firmer. Good product at a great price.”

Balance Me Super Firming Body Oil, £20, Look Fantastic

Combine anti-ageing properties and antioxidants, and you get Balance Me’s super firming oil. The scent is divine while the formula tones, smooths and hydrates the body.

Top review: “I simply cannot explain in words how amazing this forming oil is! Just within a week I’ve started to notice results.”

Caudalie Vinosculpt Lift and Firm Body Cream, £27, Harvey Nichols

Caudalie’s luxe Vinosculpt body cream is like whipped butter, with the smoothest texture. With Iris, a firming ingredient, and toning anti-oxidant grape polyphenols, it intensely firms, sculpts and defines the silhouette.

Top review: “This definitely lives up to its promise. It made my loose, post-maternity skin firmer with a toned appearance and even improved the look of my stretch marks. I used this product for 30 days and the results were truly phenomenal.”

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £18, Cult Beauty

Dubbed a miracle cream by its fans, the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has become a cult product that consistently sells out! Along with a bum-tightening blend of ingredients, it’s the added guarana that steals the show; this native Amazonian plant contains one of the most potent forms of caffeine, known to help stimulate circulation to keep skin super smooth and beautifully toned.

You might not be dancing in the Rio de Janeiro carnival anytime soon, but you’ll feel confident enough to do so – anytime that call comes in…

Top review: “The best firming cream I have ever used. Smells amazing plus the skin feels indeed tighter the day after.”

Frank Body Booty Drops, £6, Urban Outfitters

Make any moisturizer or body serum into a firming wonder with Frank Body’s Booty Drops. Add a few drops to your regular bodycare and you’ll see firmer, smoother skin in no time.

Top review: “These babies work after only a couple of days of using them, your booty is softer and tighter. Also good for tummies & thighs. What’s not to love about them?”

Get Waisted Firming Serum, £32, Mio

Supercharged with plant-based proteins and vitamins, and body-shaping ingredients including caffeine, this serum promises to hydrate and improve the skin’s texture, while firming your tum too.

Top review: “I am a lazy person, not going to lie.This has made a huge difference to my waist and thighs, the skin feels much smoother and actually seems like I have lost weight. Cellulite has reduced also.”

Bloom and Blossom Bust Firming Gel, £30, Feelunique

When your bust needs a bit of a lift, and a bra isn’t cutting it, this firming lotion is designed to perk up your bust and smoothen crepey skin. You can also apply to the neck and decolletage.

Top review: “Amazing product, my bust was definitely firmer after a couple of days. Even the boyfriend noticed!”

