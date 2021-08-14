Jane Fonda, 83, shocks fans with incredibly youthful appearance The Grace and Frankie star dropped by The Ellen Show on Friday

Jane Fonda has left fans speechless with her incredibly youthful appearance once again.

The Grace and Frankie star, who turns 84 in December, looked sensational as she (virtually) stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday to chat about her activism and upcoming schedule - and made a surprising confession about her aging!

After host Ellen complimented her on her "fantastic" appearance, Jane admitted that while she has now gone gray, she retained her natural blonde color for decades.

WATCH: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announce Grace and Frankie season seven release

When asked when she first started spotting grays, she confessed that it was only a year ago at the age of 82. As to why she's now decided to embrace the colour, she said: "I'm so happy I let it go grey. Enough already, so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals. I'm through with that."

Jane's appearance on the talk show comes after she and co-star Lily Tomlin shocked fans by revealing that the first four episodes of Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie have been made available to stream.

The Grace and Frankie star claims she only began going gray last year

The actresses made the exciting announcement on social media via the official Twitter account for Netflix informing viewers that they wanted to give audiences something "special" while they finish filming the show's final season.

The show confirmed it would be finishing with season seven back in 2019. Jane and Lily released a statement to Variety at the time, which read: "We're equally thrilled and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will probably be back for its seventh, however final, season.

"We're so thankful that our show has been in a position to deal with issues that have connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as most of the fans will, but we will still be around. We've outlasted so many things - just hope we do not outlast the world."

