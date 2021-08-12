Victoria Beckham reveals her ultimate travel pick me up

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Have you ever noticed that Victoria Beckham's complexion always looks radiant? The star has perfected the art of dewy, glowy skin, and we are dying to know her secret.

The former Spice Girls singer is always on the go, travelling here, there and everywhere for her successful fashion and beauty line, yet every time she steps off a plane she looks just as good as when she left.

If like us, you are wondering how she avoids the dreaded post-flight dry skin, then you are in luck, as she has just revealed her ultimate travel pick me up.

Taking to her Instagram, Victoria shared a photo of her new 'VB Travel Set', which includes everything you need for your next trip, whether abroad or in the UK.

Sharing the launch with her millions of followers, the 47-year-old wrote: "I love to feel like I have all my at-home luxuries with me when I'm travelling. Our new travel set includes a beautifully soft cotton robe, fluffy slippers and travel-sized @victoriabeckhambeauty Power Serum. Super relaxing, with a side of holiday glow…".

Victoria Beckham shared pictures of the new launch on social media

The lavish set is quite simply what dreams are made of, and we can’t wait to snuggle up in our new robe for our next trip.

However, the travel-sized Power Serum is what really caught our attention, as Victoria has previously described it as her "must-use product" that she applies twice a day to keep her skin looking so good.

The award-winning serum repairs, protects and perfects skin in every way, from smoothing fine lines and wrinkles to reducing redness and boosting radiance, it will quickly become a firm favourite in your skincare routine.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Power Serum, £180, Cult Beauty

Although the travel set is not yet available to buy, you will be happy to hear that you can purchase a full-sized version of the Power Serum to try it out for yourselves.

It seems that Victoria's fans were just as excited for the new launch, with one commenting: "Omg so beautiful," while another simple exclaimed: "Perfect".

