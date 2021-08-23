Freddie Hunt has a multitude of projects coming up – and they're all more exciting than the last

While the world begins to get back to some sense of normality, things are certainly speeding up for motorsport driver Freddie Hunt, the son of former F1 champion James Hunt.

Not only has he driven at Silverstone as he prepares for a Le Mans run, but he's also the face of the new F1 Race Collection, a range of aftershaves exclusive to the Perfume Shop, and he's in the middle of a huge home renovation.

Speaking to HELLO! the 34-year-old admitted he "felt pretty honoured to get the chance to work with such an ambitious project," when they gave him a call asking if he was available.

And while he explained that he knew "next to nothing" about fragrances before, Freddie threw himself into the project for the set of five, with a multitude of different scents named after motorsport terms ranging from Turn 1 to Overtake.

The importance of getting everything right wasn't lost on him, as he explained: "Smell is a very powerful thing really, isn't it? When I was at the Silverstone classic the other day, I sat just in front of a [Ford] Mustang and the smell, I hadn't smelt for 30 years, was the same smell as my father's Austin van. And immediately the emotion that brought up, and that's just from the scent."

The F1 link for the star is clear, with his father being the former F1 world champion, James Hunt. And Freddie followed in his father's footsteps for a while as a motorsport driver, and earlier this month he got to return to the home of British Motor Racing at Silverstone to race in The Classic.

Neeeum White is a personal favourite of Freddie's

The race was a difficult one, with there being an engine failure during qualifying, and while there was luckily a second car at the track the team was able to use, on the final lap, the prop shaft broke meaning Freddie had to park the car while driving in the top 20.

Despite the difficulties, he said it was still "heartwarming" not only to see the Hunt name back up at Silverstone, but also to see fans back in the stadium after over a year of them being absent.

And like many, Freddie is currently finding himself absorbed in the F1 world championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, one of the most exciting title battles the sport has seen for many years.

"I mean, the rivalry, you can almost feel the sort of intensity between Lewis and Max," he said. "And it's brutal. I mean, they're out for blood, not literally, but really working hard, which is great to see. I don't think I've ever seen Lewis show any signs of pressure until now, which is good. He's really wanting to dig deep and work hard, which he's doing, he's rallying to it, which is fantastic. I think my father would very much approve."

The star also shared his love for the sprint qualifying format that was first tested at Silverstone, joking: "Grand Prix weekends at home is the one time I can sit on the sofa and not feel guilty about sitting on the sofa, so more of it is good for me!"

The collection comes in a set of five

But even though he made his name in motorsport, Freddie revealed that he had many more projects coming up, including working with some major fashion brands, as well as an upcoming documentary that is due for release in 2022.

That doesn't mean that he's leaving motorsport behind, as he's in deep preparations for Le Mans, although he doesn't believe that he will be competing in the legendary race next year.

He explained that preparations had already begun for when he does make it on-track, and that he's currently working on deciding the best categories and championships.

"I'm just concentrating on building up, getting the sponsorship right, getting working with the right brands, and getting a good team around me off the track to help me when I'm on the track," he explained. "And of course, it takes time to find the on-track team, the right teammates, the right car in the right championship."

It certainly sounds like an exhilarating time for Freddie Hunt!

