Jennifer Lopez used this $39 product to get her megawatt goddess glow at Dolce & Gabbana Show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez stepped off a boat in Venice looking like a queen as she strutted into the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana show over the weekend, but it wasn’t just her showstopping ensemble that turned our heads.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez twins with Ben Affleck on day date in a look no one saw coming

The Jenny from the Block crooner’s skin was radiant at the fete, from her face to her physique, and we were dying to know the secret behind her incredible glow.

J.Lo achieved her gorgeous glow with her J.Lo Beauty That Star Filter

It turns out J.Lo used one of the products from her own beauty line to achieve it - and we’re obsessed. In a video her company J.Lo Beauty shared on Instagram, the Hustler star’s glam squad could be seen applying the brand’s That Star Filter in Pink Champagne to her body, as she said: "Give me that glow!"

J.Lo Beauty That Star Filter, $39, Sephora

The beauty product is a sheer serum that enhances the skin and boosts the complexion with light-bouncing mineral pigments and vitamin E that give a subtle or all-over glow, depending on how you apply it.

RELATED: JLo's trainer reveals her body sculpting workout - and you can do it at home

It’s the perfect way to wrap up summer, and it’s also great to have on hand when you want a sunkissed glow but can’t indulge in as many sunbathing opportunities that the summer allowed.

“FINAL GLOWING TOUCHES WITH THAT STAR FILTER,” the brand’s team captioned the post. An exclusive BTS look at @JLo applying her go-to #JLoBeauty complexion booster in Pink Champagne for that ultimate body glow before the @dolcegabbana runway. That Star Filter Complexion Booster is available in 4 universally flattering shades: Rose Gold, Pink Champagne, Warm Bronze + Rich Bronze.”

J.Lo wowed in a jaw-dropping Dolce & Gabbana look complete with a cape and metallic floral crown at the Dolce & Gabbana show

Fans swooned over the clip, with one writing: “OMG. This Glow!! She looking so beautiful!!.” Another added: “That Glow!!! Amazing product!!! “

As for her ensemble, the Second Act star rocked a jaw-dropping Dolce & Gabbana look complete with a cape and metallic floral crown as she graced the Italian fashion house’s Venice Alta Moda show on Sunday. Jennifer joined fellow celebrities including Zoe Saldana, Helen Mirren, and Heidi Klum for the star-studded event.

The mom of two looked like a queen in a brocade cape worn over matching trousers and a jeweled bra top. A golden flower crown and bag finished the look.

Small 'Devotion' bag in gold, £1,300 / $1,695, Dolce & Gabbana

Jennifer’s stunning accessories, which included gem-encrusted platform heels and the celebrity-loved £5,500 Devotion bag in gold rhinestone, were the finishing touches for the lavish 1960s-inspired look, consisting of high-waisted brocade floral trousers and a jeweled bra top.

The romantic baroque Dolce & Gabbana 'Devotion' bag is an A-list favorite, with fans including Sofia Vergara and Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.