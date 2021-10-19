This best-selling azelaic acid is curing people’s breakouts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you suffer from acne, breakouts, or pesky hormonal spots? We’ve discovered something that will change your life – Facetheory’s Lumizela Azelaic Acid Serum. The best-selling skincare product has over 1000 reviews, and fans can’t get enough.

Azelaic acid is believed to have an antibacterial effect against acne-causing bacteria, hyperpigmentation, and rosacea. Facetheory’s product has been formulated with 15% azelaic acid, which is naturally found in wheat, rye, and barley.

Colloidal oatmeal, chamomile and green tea are also included in the formula to help provide an extra antioxidant boost. The brand recommends that the serum should be introduced gradually into your skin regimen for the best results.

Lumizela Azelaic Acid Serum A15, £21.99, Facetheory

One fan of the product said: “This is my second bottle & I just can't be without it! I have no idea how, but I've not had one single spot since using it. Age and menopause were really making spots appear but, no more!! Definitely my new go to product.”

Another wrote: “Love this stuff. Used salicylic acid for years with no noticeable difference to my rosacea/acne. Used one bottle of Lumizela and since ordered the 2 pack, I’m so happy with my skin.

“Spots are significantly lessened, bumps and enlarged pores are disappearing, and even some of the scarring seems lessened. I’ve had no irritation from this product except sometimes a little prickling when I first apply. I’m hooked. This has fast become one of my can’t live without products.”

Best of all, the product is under £25, making it a real steal!

