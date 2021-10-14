This cult British beauty brand just landed stateside - and these 7 products live up to the hype

It’s not often you can get exclusive spa luxury sent straight to your doorstep. But cult British beauty brand Templespa – previously available in luxury hotels and only one department store, Princess Diana's favorite, Harrods in London – has finally landed in the US!

The UK fave, which includes everything from haircare and aromatherapy to anti-aging wonders, infuses a love of the Mediterranean throughout its products and treatments, combining innovative skincare research with soothing natural botanicals.

And even better? The England-based company also donates over 10% of the profits to charity.

Award-winning Templespa's mantra is that your body is a “living temple” - and we’re here for it. We love the special formulas for sensitive skin, self-esteem enhancing products that give us a beauty boost and those stress-busting spa treats specifically designed to calm us down.

So get ready to inhale, exhale and check out our top-rated favorites that you’ll want to try now…

It’s A Wonderful Life Energising Body Shower Scrub, $24, Templespa

Does your skin look dull and need some radiance? This gentle exfoliating body scrub has earned a perfect five-star rating - and smells delish thanks to Mediterranean essential oils including grapefruit, ginger and wild mint. “This has changed my morning shower routine!” said one fan. “The scent wakes me up and I couldn't believe how smooth my skin felt after just one use. Definitely a keeper!”

Quench Rejuvenating Mask for Dry Skin, $45, Templespa

Looking for a rich at-home facial? Five-star rated Quench is a creamy and dreamy face mask designed not to just plump your skin but to also soothe redness and help your skin’s immune system. Basically, just what we all need to keep our faces looking fabulous even during the harsh months of fall and winter.

Peace Be Still Calming Skin Balm, $30, Templespa

Do you have irritated or sensitive skin? This lightweight moisturizer is made up of skin-calming ingredients and mood-relaxing aromatherapy scents, from Vitamin B5 to Mediterranean essential oils. One five-star reviewer enthused that it's a "beautiful" balm with a "calming effect on my skin and doesn’t give me eczema. I am very allergic to most skin care products, but not this one".

Exalt Firming Neck Gel, $64, Templespa

Is your neck not quite as firm as it used to be? Templespa’s popular neck gel targets sagging skin with a formula enriched with collagen-boosting Mediterranean red pepper and essential rose oil. A five-star reviewer raved that deep lines and crepiness on her neck have “disappeared”. “I am so shocked at how good the results have been.”

Quietude Chill Out & Sleep Well Mist, $36, Templespa

Need to disconnect and rest? We love a multi-tasking beauty product and if you want to center your mind and body, this one’s for you. Described as “liquid peace and relaxation”, Quietude Chill Out & Sleep Well Mist is both a body and room fragrance (!) designed to help you wind down. It’s all about calming essential oils: cedarwood, cypress, lavender, clove, vetiver, orange, patchouli, frankincense and chamomile.

Trufflelixir Anti-Ageing Retinol Serum, $120, Templespa

Looking to reduce signs of aging? From the Templespa Truffle range comes the Anti-Ageing Face Serum with Retinol. It works to plump your skin, boost radiance and reduce wrinkles, both instantly and in the long term - which is probably why it has a near-perfect rating. “Love it!! It really does what it says, my skin has recovered plumpness and radiance in just a few days of using it,” said one reviewer.

Bon Voyage Spa Wherever You Are Suite, $40, Templespa

Can’t decide which Templespa bestseller you’d like to try? Presenting the Bon Voyage Spa Wherever You Are set, which is great for a luxe spa experience whether you’re at home or traveling. The $40 collection includes five 50ml products for skin and hair: Peace Be Still calming skin balm, an aromatic bath and shower gel; a balm for aching feet, shampoo and conditioner, and a nourishing hand cream.

