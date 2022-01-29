This TikTok approved DR Jart product is now on sale and it's sure to sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

No one could venture onto social media without seeing the viral multi-use Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment this time last year.

It actually became so famous on TikTok that the #tigergrasscolorcorrectingcream has over four million views alone with beauty influencers @britanyraquell, @alexgeorgy, @erinduganjurchak and countless others all sharing rave reviews.

And just like most of our favourite TikTok beauty hacks – cue soap brows, dressing gown cord curls and anything @mikaylanogueira says – we haven't looked back. And we're not the only ones who still seem to be firm fans of the I-can't-believe-it's-not-makeup-balm.

Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment 50ml, was £37 NOW £31.45, Lookfantastic

Thanks to the January sales it's now reduced to £31.75, and you can also bag a smaller travel size of 15ml for £12.75 rather than the usual £15.

Designed to even skin tone, reduce redness and perfect your complexion, the balm blurs imperfections and revives dullness for a fresh-faced glow without the cakey look of foundation or concealer.

Tiger Grass, a nickname for Centella Asiatica aka Cica, a herb used in traditional Chinese medicine – and the core product in this coveted beauty buy – was actually used by tigers who would roll around in it to heal their wounds. What's more, the instant soothing powers have been used for thousands of years by both humans and our furry friends alike.

Combined with Fishwort, Holly, Yarrow, and Sea Holly, and the rest of the treatment's ingredients list, it sounds more like a recipe for a GOOP smoothie rather than a face cream, but that's what makes it so darn good.

With celebs including Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham's gorgeous girlfriend, Lady Amelia Windsor and singer Ella Eyre spotted at the brand's Carnaby Street store last summer, could this be the secret to that A-lister glow?

We're willing to bet it just may be.

