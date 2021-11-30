Get £100 off a REDUIT skin and hair device, as loved by Victoria Beckham

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Party season is in full-swing, and we’re always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to improve our hair and skincare routines. That’s why there’s no better time to make the most of REDUIT’s big sale – available until Friday 3 December – on a range of must-have products, including one used by Victoria Beckham.

REDUIT's range uses the latest technology in hair and skincare and is fast becoming a cult beauty favourite among celebrities.

Famously used backstage during the Victoria Beckham SS21 presentation by the celebrity hair-stylist Paul Hanlon - these must-have skin and haircare devices are not to be missed!

But how do they work? REDUIT's world-first technology works by omitting a mist of patented ingredients which get absorbed deep into your skin or hair, giving you a refreshed, salon-worth result.

All the REDUIT devices work with either REDUIT Hairpods or Skinpods to provide a unique ultrasonic diffusion and magnetic misting effect. The Hairpods, for example, are tailored to a specific hair care concern, such as banishing frizz, thickening hair or hydrating dry strands.

With the offers ending Friday 3 December, choose between pods and devices for the perfect addition to your hair and skin routines, with up to 35% off some of the most popular devices. Ooh la la!

