Trinny London's new skin-perfecting foundation is a "best friend" for blemished skin

It's an exciting week for the Trinny Tribe! Trinny Woodall has launched a new addition to the BFF family - BFF Rebalance. The shine-reducing tinted serum has soothing skincare ingredients and is buildable . And don't worry, you won't lose your glow. Trinny has once said she will never launch a fully matte product - she's all about the glow.

Trinny said of the skincare/makeup hybrid: "When I suffered from badly congested skin, it was so difficult to find a product that gave me enough coverage, wasn’t too shiny, and would actually not make my skin worse by wearing it. From this, BFF Rebalance was born – a skincare-makeup hybrid that delivers just the right amount of coverage whilst helping to tackle congested skin."

BFF Rebalance, £39 / $50, Trinny London

On Thursday Trinny took to Instagram to share how she applies BFF Rebalance. Trinny ditches the tools and uses her fingers and with a "pitter-patter technique" she distributes the product around her face. With this technique, she also stimulates her skin at the same time. She then warms up the remainder of the product in her fingers and blends over the rest over her face.

If you want to follow Trinny's lead, she finishes off by using her fingers to firmly press down, patting her face.

Watch Trinny apply BFF Rebalance

The lightweight formula is available in 14 shades for all skin tones, from Alabaster to Deep Ebony. With the buildable coverage of a foundation and the benefits of a serum, this is skincare in your shade.

Why is this so exciting for those with blemished skin? BFF Rebalance helps to keep skin balanced and healthy, thanks to the powerful noni bioactives which help to preserve the skin’s microbiome (a whole community of organisms that live on the skin). The niacinamide helps to control blemishes and prevent future congestion by reducing excess oil and the appearance of pores. Famed for its calming properties, avocado extract soothes while chlorella vulgaris extract balances shine to help your skin find its balance.

If you have blemish marks on your fac, Trinny also advises investing in a Vitamin C product. Receenly she has been using Medik8 Super C30 + Intense, which is a potent Vitamin C antioxidant serum powered by 30% highly stable Vitamin C and Ferulic Acid.

Medik8 Super C30 + Intense, £48, LookFantastic

Rich in antioxidants, the ultra-rich serum combines a cocktail of Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Ferulic Acid for unrivalled protection against external aggressors such as pollution and sun damage. The potent solution helps to fight fine lines and wrinkles while evening out skin's tone and restoring a luminous glow with brightening Turmeric.

In one of her skincare videos, she said: "If you want brighter skin ladies, consider bringing Vitamin C into your life..."

