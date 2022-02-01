15 best lip scrubs to treat chapped lips this winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Winter is here, and whether you suffer from dry, cracked and chapped lips, or want to prevent any flakiness, a lip scrub is a beauty must-have in your skin care routine.

Not only do chapped lips cause discomfort but they also make it difficult for lipsticks to sit nicely on, which is why we recommend exfoliating the area as you would any other part of your body.

How often do you need to apply a lip scrub?

Depending on your skin's needs, you can use a lip scrub daily, every other day, or even once a week, whatever suits you best.

While some may prefer a sugar scrub, or a nourishing balm formula, others may be looking for cheap ChapStick to take on the go all time, or an easy-to-use overnight lip mask.

Dr Paw Paw, Fresh and Burts Bees, as well as luxury beauty brands Charlotte Tilbury and Dior, are among some of the brands to stock up on when it comes to nourishing lip products.

Best lip scrubs for 2022

Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator, £15, Lookfantastic

A personal favourite of ours after being stuck in a snowstorm in New York one winter with extremely chapped lips. This sugar scrub is compact and ideal to take on the go, plus a little goes a long way.

Dr. PAWPAW Scrub & Nourish, £8.95, Lookfantastic

Dr. Paw Paw is one of the go-to brands for those looking for deeply nourishing lip products. While the Original Balm has multiple purposes, and can be used on your lips, hands, face and body, for those needing extra TLC the Scrub & Nourish kit is just the ticket.

Shoppers can't get enough of the two-in-one, as one review read: "I use it every single day and it keeps lips soft and moisturised. The scrub is super efficient and the lip balm is the perfect texture. It’s a simple step to add to your routine and I recommend this to anyone."

Charlotte's Magic Lip Scrub, £20, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury knows how to do beauty products, and do them well. While the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat and Lipstick are, arguably, the most popular lip products, the Magic Lip Scrub is a saviour to combat dry chapped lips, and some fans hail it a "magic product".

One happy shopper shared: "Charlotte's lip scrub is fantastic stuff in a small little tub, it keeps your lips moist all throughout the day. My lips are so smooth and plump since using it."

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Conditioning Lip Scrub with Exfoliating Honey Crystals, £6.99, Feelunique

Looking for a natural lip scrub? Burt's Bees has you covered. This creation has been described by shoppers as unlike other scrubs, as it is more hydrating than the typical crystalised formulas. But we're not mad about it, as some lip scrubs can be too harsh on dry, chapped lips.

Some love it so much, they will never use another lip scrub: "Hadn’t tried a lip scrub before and will never go back now."

Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip Loving Scrubstick, £18, Boots

With an average of 4.5 stars from shoppers, the Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip Loving Scrubstick is a go-to, which exfoliates your lips, but also saves the mess that some balms you have to apply using your fingers can create.

"Love this lip scrub, it’s great that it is in a lipstick tube so you don’t have to dip into a pot/tub to get it out. Really smooths lips and makes them feel really soft", shared one shopper.

Dior Lip Sugar Scrub, £28, Feelunique

The Dior Lip Sugar Scrub ticks all the boxes; it exfoliates your lips, nourishes them, while also adding a little pop of colour to your pout so you don't even need to carry around a lipstick as well.

With glowing reviews on various stockists' sites, this is a failsafe product to rely on all year round. One shopper shared their thoughts: "I have purchased sugar scrubs in the past, but the Dior scrub is by far the best! I was so surprised that the sugar melted completely away and the balm led my lips so hydrated that I didn’t need to apply anything else."

e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator, £5, Boots

With over 1,6000 reviews rated four and five stars, and a very affordable price tag, this is one beauty buy to add to your wishlist - if you haven't stocked up already.

Some shoppers leave on overnight for deeper conditioning, while others use daily as their "go-to" for smoother lips.

Weleda Skin Food Lip Balm, £5.91, Lookfantastic

Weleda's Skin Food is a popular beauty range, with the hand cream being a firm favourite with A-listers, including Victoria Beckham. Many shoppers have hailed this balm the "best" lip product, as it is the perfect formula.

One shared: "I love this lip balm so much. It's a lovely texture - not too thick, not sticky, not too thin yet absorbs quickly and gives instant relief, plus its super affordable."

Lipascrub LP2, £8.99, Facetheory

The Lipascrub has garnered an impressive average rating of five stars, which is no mean feat. This vegan, and cruelty-free creation, is formulated with sugar, avocado oil and coconut extract, to exfoliate and hydrate your skin.

"This is a game-changer at this time if year", gushed one happy shopper.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intensive Lip Balm, £17, Lookfantastic

The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intensive Lip Balm has been hailed the "best lip balm ever" by numerous shoppers, and a god sent among those who suffer from eczema and sensitive skin.

It contains honey, beeswax, as well as oatmeal, which work to emolliate, soothe and hydrate sore chapped lips.

English Mint & Ginger Lip Care, £22, Jo Malone

It's safe to say Jo Malone is among our favourite beauty brands, and though we usually swear by the fragrances, body washes, and lotions, the Lip Care has also piqued our interest, especially as it has garnered an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

"Hands-down my favorite lip care product...ever. This is ultra-nourishing and absorbs quickly without leaving lips feeling sticky or slippery."

Kiehl’s Buttermask, £19.75, Space NK

Kiehl's has nailed nourishing and hydrating beauty and skincare products, whether it is the Ultra Facial Cream or avocaso Nourishing Balm, and now the Buttermask, which is perfect for those wanting deep hydration for dehydrated lips.

Though it may be a little on the pricier side, shoppers can't get enough of it. "I’ve tried so many lip balms but nothing comes close to this. It’s definitely more like a mask, it’s thick but it really works! Since using my lips have really improved, all the cracking and chapping has healed", read one review.

bareMinerals Sets Day & Night Lip Care Duo, £18.95, All Beauty

Looking for the ultimate lip care kit to tend to your cracked lips, bareMinerals' Sets Day & Night Lip Care Duo is a must. It comes complete with a lip mask and lip balm, which not only hydrate your lips, but aim to target any signs of ageing around your mouth area.

Carmex Original Pot, £2.99, Superdrug

Carmex is a golden oldie in our opinion, and a firm favourite for everyone, no matter the age, gender.

One shopper won't use any other product to treat their sore, dry lips, as they shared: "It's the only product that stops my lips from cracking during winter months. I use it all year round, it also protects your lips while out in the sun."

Paula's Choice Hyaluronic Acid and Peptide Lip Booster, £24, Space NK

Hyaluronic Acid is a popular ingredient in most skin care products, but not often found in lip products - until now, and we are here for it. This formula works to exfoliate your lips, nourish and work to absorb more moisture in your lips.

"I have always had terribly dry lips in winter that nothing seemed to solve. I was hesitant to spend this much on a lip balm, but I had tried everything else. Within a week I could feel and see the difference in my lips."

MAC Lip Scrubtious, £17.50, MAC Cosmetics

The MAC Lip Scrubtious exfoliates your lips with ease, and comes in various colours and scents, which have gone down a treat with shoppers - some of which love it so much they've stocked up on all of them.

"Just love this lip - Scrubtious makes lips really soft and free of cracks", shared one shopper.

