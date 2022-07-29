Lupita Nyong'o swears by this $24.99 all-natural body oil - and it's on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Can you think of anyone who is more flawless than Lupita Nyong'o? The Black Panther star keeps a low profile, though - so when we find out about one of her beauty secrets we’re the first to take note!

RELATED: Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever - All we know about the blockbuster sequel

Lupita's gorgeous glow is famous, and we think we’ve cracked the code: she revealed she’s a fan of clean beauty, particularly natural dry body oils.

MORE STAR SKINCARE:

Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products, from her fave primer to body wash

JLo uses this SPF moisturiser 'every day' – and it's really affordable

Her best-kept summer beauty secret is that her favorite skin-nourishing go-to is the “really good” $24.99 Dry Body Oil, a skin barrier body mist from plant-based personal care brand Hume Supernatural.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita has been gorgeous and glowing all summer

The dry oil is enriched with natural ingredients like prickly pear, apricot kernel and coconut MCTs, and also includes skin health-boosting prebiotics. It’s water- filler- and preservative free, and comes in two scents – Desert Bloom and Amber Woods. And, if you like your skincare scent-free, there’s also a fragrance free version.

Hume Supernatural Dry Body Oil, $24.99, Amazon

“It's especially great right after a swim,” Lupita told HarpersBazaar.com. And you can shop it on Amazon!

MORE: Reviewers 'can't live without' Dermelect's game changer 5-in-1 eye cream

Lupita has had a busy summer, with travels taking her from Italy to the East Coast to ComicCon to promote Black Panther 2 in San Diego, but the Lancôme ambassador, who also swears by $39 Lancôme Nutrix Royal Body Lotion, has also been making time for fun in the sun.

LUPITA ALSO LOVES: Lancôme Nutrix Royal Body Restoring Lotion, $39, Nordstrom

In June, she showed off her impressive collection of under $65 Calzedonia bikinis on her Instagram – and let’s just say we now know the secret to her incredible vacation glow…

If you want to discover more about Hume, which is backed by a founder of popular suncare line Sun Bum, check out the official site. You can shop the brand’s clean, aluminum-free deodorants online on Amazon or at The Vitamin Shoppe.

SHOP LUPITA'S BIKINIS

Mykonos bikini in emerald green, Top $40, Bottoms $25, Calzedonia

Minorca Eco bikini, SALE PRICE: Top $20, Side Tie-Bottoms, $12.50, Calzedonia

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.