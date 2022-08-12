12 best blackhead removers: from chemical exfoliants to clarifying masks

How to get rid of blackheads is one of the most commonly searched skincare questions. There’s no better feeling than having a clear complexion, especially during summer when we want to wear no makeup without feeling self-conscious, but even the most fastidious with their skincare routines have suffered with them at some point.

What are blackheads?

Blackheads are small dark bumps on the skin, mostly in the T-zone area, formed when the opening of a hair follicle becomes clogged with excess oil and dead skin cells.

What causes blackheads?

A common misconception is that blackheads appear dark in colour because of trapped dirt, but it’s actually caused by oxidisation when bacteria from the oil and dead skin cells reach the skin’s surface. The excess oil (or sebum) is most often caused by hormones, diet, cosmetics or medication.

How to treat blackheads?

If possible, see a facialist or a dermatologist who can safely and hygienically remove your blackheads. If not, you can use a hot compress or very gently try a comedone spoon, but only continue if it comes away with light pressure. Prevention is better than cure, so most importantly you should be updating your skincare routine with products that will stop them from forming in the first place.

Of course, you should be cleansing twice a day, but introducing a chemical exfoliant is equally important for clearing pores. Make sure you’re using a moisturiser that suits your skin type and look carefully at the ingredients of your products as many can actually stimulate sebum production. To tackle really stubborn blackheads, a good clay mask and a vacuum extraction device will work wonders.

If choosing the right skincare products sounds like a bit of a minefield, scroll on to see our edit of the very best for blackhead removal in 2022.

The best blackhead removers

Chemical exfoliants

Chemical exfoliants are designed to remove the build up of dead skin cells, one of the biggest causes of blackheads, which is why they work so effectively. Unlike physical exfoliants (like face scrubs) there’s no risk of tearing or scraping the skin.

You’ve probably seen the words Salicylic Acid being thrown around when looking up blackhead treatments. That’s because this BHA (beta-hydroxy-acid) is a little miracle worker as it’s able to make its way deep into your pores to get rid of the build up stuck inside. Glycolic Acid is also a popular ingredient. The AHA (alpha-hydroxy-acid) is slightly more gentle on your pores but also works to resurface the skin and minimise fine lines

Apply your liquid exfoliator three to four times a week, after cleansing and before any serums or moisturisers.

Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, £26.35, Paula's Choice

Pixi Glow Tonic, £18, Boots

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, £7.93, Lookfantastic

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 treatments), £89, Space NK

Clay masks

Applying a clay mask once or twice a week after cleansing requires minimal effort but will make a huge difference to the clarity of your skin. As well as pore-clearing BHAs and AHAs, look out for ingredients such as charcoal, kaolin clay and bentonite clay which all decrease excess oil, tackling the root cause.

GLAMGLOW Supermud Clay Mask 30g, £26, Lookfantastic

Elemental Herbology Purifying Clay Mask, £35, Very.co.uk

Kaolin Clay Mask, £18.99, Upcircle

AZTEC SECRET Indian Healing Clay, £9.84, Amazon

Blackhead vacuums

If going for regular facials isn’t realistic for your budget, invest in a blackhead vacuum (or pore vacuum). They use mild suction to physically extract impurities from deep within your pores, in turn helping the active ingredients in your skincare to be absorbed more easily. It’s a win-win.

Dermaflash Dermapore, £89, Cult Beauty

Magnitone London PorePatrol Skin Renewing Pore Extraction System, £40,​​​​​​​ Lookfantastic

Personal Microderm Pro, £179, Net-a-Porter

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Pro Pore Refiner, £132,​​​​​​​ Lookfantastic

