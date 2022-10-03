Reese Witherspoon & Gigi Hadid love this drugstore cleanser and its available on Amazon

When it comes to skincare, we all want to find products that actually work for the least amount of money, right? Enter Cetaphil. The affordable skincare range is frequently recommended by dermatologists and even counts Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoon among its celebrity fans.

Derms love the range due to its minimal ingredients, which make it ideal for anyone with sensitive skin. The lightweight and gentle formulas work to improve your skin without drying it out or stripping it of its natural oils, alleviating symptoms such as roughness, tightness and irritation.

You've most likely heard of the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, which not only removes makeup and prevents breakouts but also balances your complexion. It's suitable for both oily and dry skin types, and Gigi Hadid is a big fan, proving the best products don't always have the highest price tag.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, £13.49/$13.96, Amazon

"Whenever I’m working a lot, or I’m wearing a lot of makeup, or I’m coming from a shoot, I use Cetaphil because I just feel like it really cleans my skin," Gigi said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. "I’ve always really gone for drugstore skincare…I really just wanted good products and I don’t always think that you have to pay a lot for that.”

Reese Witherspoon agrees, telling Refinery29 when asked about her beauty must-haves: "Cetaphil. I use the face wash, and I travel with it."

The cult cleanser is available on Amazon and it's less than £14 ($14). Several other products also come highly recommended for sensitive skin and they're so affordable, like the Daily Defence Face Moisturiser with SPF50+ and the Rich Night Cream Skin Care Moisturiser. Sign us up.

