Drunk Elephant's new moisturiser proves a dewy winter glow is possible

Name-checked by celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian and Drew Barrymore, Drunk Elephant is the cult skincare brand loved for its efficacious formulas and stylish colour block packaging.

And now, joining its roster of bestselling products comes a saviour for dry, winter-ravaged skin: Bora Barrier Repair Cream, which has already gone viral on TikTok.

If you're suffering with a dull, lacklustre complexion or a compromised barrier following harsh acids or over-exfoliation, this all-new super rich cream could give your complexion the TLC it needs.

Formulated with a replenishing blend of ceramides, lipids and minerals, the reparative moisturiser encourages the natural production of collagen and hyaluronic acid within the skin to boost elasticity and support a healthy barrier function. Zinc helps to soothe any irritation that typically accompanies dryness, too.

Created for chronically dry skin, those with a compromised barrier from reactions to other products and mature skin, the Bora Barrier Repair Cream will bolster hydration, reduce redness and return the skin barrier to a more balanced, strengthened state, restoring it to an optimum condition.

As the brand's thickest, richest texture yet, you can expect intense levels of moisture with a buttery feel, ideal to soothe dry, flaky, dull skin following the cold winter snap. It's also suitable for those with eczema and psoriasis, or anyone needing a buffer with their retinoids.

Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Repair Cream SKIN TYPES Dry or dehydrated skin

Those with a compromised barrier or sensitivity

Mature skin

Those prone to eczema or psoriasis THE STATS Increases moisture immediately by 98%

Strengthens the skin barrier in 8 hours

Improves fine lines, wrinkles, elasticity and firmness after 4 weeks* *all as per a clinical study of 33 people after 4 weeks.

True to Drunk Elephant's ethos it is free from fragrance which can be an irritant to some, as well as essential oils, SLS, drying alcohols and silicone, meaning it won't cause other products or makeup to pill.

"Bora Barrier Repair Cream is for chronically dry skin. It's a reparative cream. It really goes in and fixes the broken barrier and helps by giving the skin ingredients that it produces itself, along with other amazing ones to help retain moisture." Tiffany Masterson, founder of Drunk Elephant

Apply one pump morning and night to clean, dry skin from the easy to use, novel push-up dispenser. As per the brand's 'smoothie' approach to its products, it can also be mixed with any Drunk Elephant serum or treatment and applied together in your own custom formula. See the website for a guide on how to mix a smoothie.

Early customer reviews have been impressive, with one sharing that "This cream does exactly what it’s says on the tin, it’s very rich and very soothing, great for winter skin. No scent and no allergens that I usually have to worry about. It has been perfect for my sensitive skin! I have also used it on elbows, feet and hands for dryness and it has been super."

Bora Barrier Repair Cream instantly soothes parched winter skin

A second adds "Another gem from Drunk Elephant. Thick, luxurious, smoothes onto the skin like butter. Super hydrating without being greasy. A great primer for makeup and gives a lovely glow. A real treat!".

Think of it as your get rich quick, heavy hitting moisturiser. A winter glow is possible after all!

Shop our other favourites from Drunk Elephant

Clean the skin without stripping with this gentle ph level 5.5 cleanser, with coconut-based surfactants that lather up into a luxurious foam to wash away impurities. I use this first thing or as a second cleanse when I've been wearing makeup. Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, £15

Free from fragrance, this is a nourishing cream that never irritates my extra-sensitive eyes. Use to plump fine lines and crows feet, and apply day or night. Ceramighty AF Eye Balm, £53

One of the brand's bestsellers, apply 2-3 drops of this cold-pressed oil to freshly cleansed skin for extra nourishment and all-day hydration. Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, £63

If you're not looking for an extra rich texture, this light Lala Retro Whipped Cream makes the perfect everyday moisturiser. Supporting the skin's natural barrier it makes a great base for makeup and helps promote a brighter, more supple complexion. Lala Retro Whipped Cream, £56

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.