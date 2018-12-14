14 Photos | Beauty

The new perfumes to put on your Christmas wish list

burberry

It's the question you might dread every year: What do you want for Christmas? Well, the struggle is officially over because we've found all the best new perfumes for Winter 2018. From the new Burberry fragrance to the latest Chanel, you can't go wrong with ANY of these scents... 

 

Burberry HER

 

This Burberry scent is designed to capture the youthful spirit of London. Designed by Francis Kurkjjian, the fruity-floral scent has gourmand undertones and it's gorgeous. The face of the fragrance is Cara Delevinge and we think you’ll agree, she’s a super cool Londoner and embodies the scent perfectly.

 

Prices start at £49 and you can get it engraved with the gift receiver's initials. Visit Burbery.com for more. 

jo-malone

Jo Malone White Moss and Snowdrop Cologne

 

Be still our beating heart! If this doesn't make for a wonderful Christmas gift, we don't know what does! A fragrant contrast - think snowdrop petals peeking through powdery snow! With a warm touch of golden amber, topped with a luminous burst of cardamon, this is an unforgettable Jo Malone scent. And get this: You can get in engraved as well.

 

Priced at £96, find out more on JoMalone.co.uk

gucci

Gucci Bloom

 

This new scent is the exciting third chapter of Gucci Bloom by Alessandro Michele, and it was developed in creative collaboration with Alberto Morillas. The original Gucci Bloom scent has been blended into a Chypre Floral version and is an intense and woodier olfactive experience featuring a high concentration of natural ingredients. One of the stars of this new Gucci scent is the actress Dakota Johnson.

 

Prices start at £81 and Gucci Bloom is available in all good department stores.

miu-miu

Miu Miu Fleur D'Argent 

 

The perfect delicate fragrance! The latest Miu Miu scent is floral with white tuberose at the heart of the scent, rich notes of musk and patchouli, and together they perfectly offset the feminine fragrances.

 

Prices start at £75, and available over the counter in all good department stores.

calvin-klein

Calvin Klein

 

This new scent draws inspiration from the heritage of CK ONE as well as the legacy and modern spirit of the house of Calvin Klein. With top notes of green apple and cardamon, as well as mid notes of pink pepper, as well as a base of mineral amber and cashmere woods, it makes for a delicious mix. 

 

Prices start from £29 and it's available in all good retail outlets

huda

Kayali Vanilla by Huda Beauty

 

This new scent is the brainchild of Huda Beauty founders, Huda and Mona Kattan, KAYALI – which translates from Arabic to ‘my imagination’ – and is inspired by the Middle East. It's stunning - you'll get a million compliments when you wear this. Huda and Mona describe their fragrances as "captivating the senses".

 

This scent, Vanilla | 28, is an oriental blend of jasmine, Madagascan vanilla orchid, Brazilian tonka, musk, amber, patchouli and brown sugar.

 

Priced at £84, find out more at Cultbeauty.co.uk.

boss-her

BOSS The Scent for Her

 

This new scent is designed to elicit a hidden seductive power that envelops the woman who wears it with a captivating allure - swit swoo! Under the creative vision of Jason Wu, Artistic Director for Hugo Boss Womenswear, BOSS The Scent for Her is the realisation of the BOSS Woman - powerful and at the same time uniquely feminine. This lovely scent features Honeyed peach and freesia top notes which meet in an exquisite, head-turning combination.

 

Prices start at £69 and available over the counter in all good department stores.

tiffany

Tiffany & Co - 'Tiffany' Eau De Parfum

 

This sparkling floral musk fragrance is designed around iris, a flower long associated with 'Tiffany' as a recurring motif in its jewellery designs. The crystal bottle recalls the iconic 'Tiffany' Lucida and Tiffany Yellow Diamond cuts.

 

Prices start at £44.20, and available over the counter in all good department stores.

 

killian

Kilian x Linda Fargo, Do It For Love

 

Perfumerer Kilian has teamed up with Linda Fargo, Women's Fashion Director at Bergdorf Goodman, and their new fragrance is sealed with a kiss - literally. 

If you like a dark and sexy fragrance, this is for you. Linda’s favorite base ingredient, neroli and jasmine has been used, and the scent opens with a fresh citrus declaration of bergamot and petitgrain. Floral facets soften its heart, with neroli and orange blossom providing the perfect mood-lift.

 

Prices start at £270, find out more at bykilian.co.uk.

tom-ford

Tom Ford Lost Cherry 

 

You might think this is sweet and innocent with a name like Lost Cherry, but this centred on black cherry and t's accented with voluptuous fruit and breath-taking florals. With Turkish rose and jasmine sambac for waves of sweet and tart. It's a treat for everyone nearby.

 

Prices start at £266, find out more on Tomford.co.uk

chanel

A special RED edition of Chanel N°5

 

For the first time in the history of Chanel, the legendary clear-glass bottle designed by Mademoiselle Chanel is donning a fiery cloak of red. Sexy, right? According to Mademoiselle Chanel, red is “the colour of life, the colour of blood.”

 

Priced at £130, find out more on Chanel.com

floris

A Rose For… Eau de Parfum

 

A multi-faceted fragrance inspired by the rose fields of Morocco that comes with the addition of a gold pen, so the bottle can be personalised by the owner. With top notes of cassis and Darjeeling tea, combined with a heart of red rose and a base of vanilla, the fragrance fuses the traditional scents from Floris with the contemporary of the perfume houses of today.

 

Prices start at £160, find out more at Florislondon.com.

joop

Joop Wow!

 

With a powerful and hypnotic signature, WOW! Woman stars the strength of rose infusion with sparkling and juicy facets of wild raspberry. And thanks to the red rose with peony, not to forget the floral heart, this fragrance reveals all its richness and warmth.

 

Prices start at £26, and available over the counter in all good department stores.

superstitious

Superstitious by Ferderic Malle

 

This Frederic Malle perfume is described as 'The scent of a dress.' And there's a very good reason for that - the fashion designer Alber Elbaz had something to do with it! Think Turkish rose and Egyptian jasmine, enhanced by a touch of peach, with Indonesian patchouli and Haitian vetiver.

 

Prices start at £160, find out more at fredericmalle.com.

