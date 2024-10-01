8 Best cowl neck dresses for party season

The temperature has dropped meaning autumn/winter partywear has too.

Party season is around the corner, bringing with it a glimmering host of sequins, layers of sheer and plumes of feathers.

Hemlines range from micro to maxi, silhouettes span voluminous puff skirts to slinky bodycons and necklines soar into turtlenecks and plunge into halter cuts.

Our preferred design? The romantic cowl neck, known as the sweet spot of necklines with its gently draped style that provides suitable coverage for when the dance floor calls.

The cowl neck is known for its softly falling neckline and feminine allure. The silhouette can be traced back to ancient Greece and Rome, where similar draping techniques were used in garments like togas and stolas. However, the cowl neck as we know and love it today gained popularity in the early 20th century, particularly during the Art Deco period of the 1920s and 1930s. Designers embraced the fluidity and elegance of draped fabrics, making the cowl neck a symbol of glamour and sophistication.

In the 1970s, cowl neck dresses saw a resurgence, influenced by the decade's relaxed yet sensual approach to fashion. The neckline became a go-to for evening wear, offering a balance between formality and casual elegance. The 1990s further cemented its appeal, with designers like Donna Karan and Versace incorporating the cowl neck into minimalist yet sensual designs.

Fellow luxury labels such as Blumarine, Acne Studios, The Attico and Burberry have all championed the cowl neck, cut from materials spanning velvet to silk, chiffon and more. Versatile and vogusih in equal measure.

You don't have to look far for inspiration while planning your dream cowl neck look. A quick glance on social media and you’ll be instantly confronted with cowl neck party dresses sported by cool-girls across the globe. From Dua Lipa’s Versace chainmail mini to Selena Gomez’s custom Vera Wang gown, Rihanna’s crystal-drip Alaïa number and more, there’s a cowl neck around every corner to marvel at.

Discover the best cowl neck dresses to shop this season and treat your after-hours wardrobe to a romantic refresh.

Best cowl neck dresses for party season:

Hammered Satin Midi Dress Acne Studios Inspired by ever-slinky satin slips from the Nineties, this lavender-hued number by Acne Studios is an elegant blend of cool-girl detailing and timeless elegance. Tie-waist features, a wrap silhouette and a romantic cowl neck will take you into the early hours in true Scandi style. £460.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Cowl Neck Hammered Satin Slip Dress Reiss Channel your inner Kate Moss with a Nineties-style slip dress cut from figure-skimming hammered satin. A failsafe opinion for Christmas parties and New Year's bashes, this slinky garment will command attention with its liquid drape design and racer neckline. £138.00 AT REISS

Satin Midi Dress Massimo Dutti Perfect for women of all ages, Massimo Dutti's golden midi dress features a high-rise cowl neckline and a sleek, sleeveless silhouette. Pair your satin showstopper with a sprinkling of metallic accessories and some open-toe heels and hit the dance floor. £129.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Asymmetric Cowl Neck midi dress Pinko Embrace your inner fairy with Pinko's terracotta party dress. Complete with a charming handkerchief skirt, ethereal pleating and a striking asymmetric design, the eye-catching garment is material magic. £372.00 AT FARFETCH

Silk Cowl Neck Mini Dress Cynthia Rowley Shine bright with a helping hand from Cynthia Rowley. The designer's cowl neck mini is a spotlight stealer, thanks to its iridescent blossom pink exterior and flared skirt. Crafted from 100 per cent silk, the piece is set to light up the room with its luxurious charm. £708.00 AT FARFETCH

Roses Print Silk Dress Blumarine One for the Y2K archive, Blumarine's rose-printed dress has remained firmly burned in our brains. Constructed from embossed satin with a romantic, sculpting hooded neckline and a backless cut, this feline gem is a sight to behold. £940.00 AT BLUMARINE

Majel Dress Rat & Boa Leave it to Rat & Boa to craft a sultry animal-print piece for all to covet. The brand's Majel Dress is a zebra-striped jewel, featuring the cult brand's sellout Casablanca silhouette and a flowing cowl neck. Feeling brave? Simply slip into some black underwear and hit the town. Iconic outfit achieved. £150.00 AT RAT & BOA

Cowl Neck Satin Dress H&M Available up to size 22, this affordable polka-dot piece is ideal for those craving something a touch more modest this season. Showcasing a calf-length silhouette in crêpe satin with a cowl neckline and short butterfly sleeves, the monochrome number will become your go-to eveningwear staple. £44.99 AT H&M

How we chose:

Style - Opted for a range of prints, colourways and dress lengths to create variety for the prospective wearer.

Price - I've included a range of high street and high end brands, spanning Massimo Dutti to Acne Studios, to ensure bank accounts remain happy and healthy.

Why you should trust me:

My role on the fashion features team at HELLO! Fashion, coupled with over 10 years experience in the fashion industry, has enabled me to curate an expansive brand vocabulary and develop an eye for timeless yet on-trend pieces. Luxury trends spotlighting is my bread and butter, which helps me to predict trickle-down high-street trends that will appeal to the masses, be them seasoned style veterans or keen fashion rookies.

