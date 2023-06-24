Louise Verneuil's best fashion moments so far

The French singer has been dating Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner since 2018

The Arctic Monkeys' headline performance at Glastonbury 2023 was big news this week, because their appearance on Friday was uncertain due to lead singer Alex Turner having a bout of laryngitis (in case you missed it, they did indeed perform. And it was epic.)

Before appearing on stage in front of an incredibly relieved crowd, some fans guessed the performance was going ahead thanks to a cryptic post from Turner's girlfriend Louise Verneuil, who posted a story of herself on Instagram in a car, wearing a white tank top layered with gold necklaces, with the caption: “Go Glasto.”

Ever since, Louise has become the topic of conversation, with Arctic Monkeys fans wanting to know everything about the singer-songwriter. One thing that is abundantly clear from her social media feeds, is that she is an absolute fashion muse. From menswear tailoring to grungey t-shirts, elegant two pieces to It-girl footwear, there's absolutely nothing she can't style.

Who is Louise Verneuil?

Louise (whose real name is Pauline Louise Benattar) is a 34-year-old singer-songwriter from France. She appeared on the French version of The Voice in 2012, where she reached the quarter finals.

How did Louise meet Alex Turner?

They were first spotted together in 2018 during an Arctic Monkeys tour. Though they largely keep their relationship private, it is thought Alex spits his time between London and Paris where Louise resides.

Louise Verneuil's best fashion moments:

Louise Verneuil in... slogan tees

How can anybody possibly make an 'I love London' t-shirt look cool? Louise can, by transforming it into a crop top paired with low-rise belted jeans.

Louise Verneuil in... quiet luxury

Nailing 2023's current beloved quiet luxury trend, she looked super chic in grey pleated trousers, a long sleeved light grey top and silver barely there heels.

Louise Verneuil in... 90s supermodel slingbacks

Exquisite, is all we have to say. Defining the It-girl style of the moment, Louise looked effortlessly cool in a mustard blazer, a mini skirt, knee high black socks and razor sharp black slingbacks.

Louise Verneuil in... cool maxi dresses

Proving her modeling prowess, Louise posed wearing a printed blue maxi dress and bright red ankle boots.

Louise Verneuil in... menswear tailoring

Louise schooled us in terrific tailoring wearing a white shirt with a chunky tie, a brown blazer and lightwash jeans. It's giving 80s dads officewear vibes, and we're obsessed.

Louise Verneuil in... grunge cool

Louise wore a black graphic tee tucked into a pink high-waisted mini skirt paired with black boots.

Louise Verneuil in... colourful cardigans

Oozing Parisian chic (naturally, for the French-born babe), Louise looked glam in a mustard-coloured cardigan with black trousers, a chainlink gold belt and black boots.