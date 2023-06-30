Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lawrence has been copying Sofia Richie's quiet luxury aesthetic, and you probably didnt notice
Subscribe

Jennifer Lawrence has entered her quiet luxury era, and you probably didn't notice

The actress is the latest celebrity to join the minimalistic chic outfit train...

Jennifer Lawrence has entered her quiet luxury era, and you probably didn't notice
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer

It's official. Jennifer Lawrence is the latest fashionista to enter her 'quiet luxury' style era.

The 32-year-old has been through a sartorial renaissance recently, and schooled us in new ways to nail the trend both on the red carpet and off-duty.

MORE: Jennifer Lawrence shows off the coolest new way to wear ballet flats 

READ: Kendall Jenner copies Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie with new quiet luxury aesthetic 

Incase you missed it, quiet luxury is the minimalistic movement that has taken over the fashion sphere. We saw peeks of it on the runway during AW23 fashion month, but things really started to kick off around April thanks to season 4 of Succession and Gwyneth Paltrow's court trial wardrobe. It has gained momentum in large part thanks to Sofia Richie, who is undoubetedly the trend's poster-girl. If you haven't seen photos from her pre-wedding, wedding day and honeymoon, you are seriously missing out.

The Hunger Games actress has followed in the footsteps of both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner who also recently gave their summer wardrobe an elevated, understated makeover. Kudos to JLaw's incredible stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.

Jennifer Lawrence in... Stella McCartney

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Jennifer Lawrence is seen filming a commercial on June 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)© MEGA
She wore a black Stella McCartney mini dress to film a commercial

Stepping out to film a new TV commercial in New York, Jennifer stunned in a Stella McCartney mini dress. Manolo Blahnik's are easily located when seeing the glittery buckle on a pair of Hangisi's. The quiet luxury upgrade? Black Manolo peep toe mules, as proven here.

Jennifer Lawrence in... Dior

US actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on June 20, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)© ANGELA WEISS
JLaw in Dior

To the US premiere of No Hard Feelings, she wore a Grecian-esque white Dior gown.

Jennifer Lawrence in... Proenza Schouler

JLaw in Proenza Schouler© Instagram
JLaw in Proenza Schouler

We know for a fact this a Sofia Richie-approved brand after she wore an exquisite blue PS dress during her pre-wedding celebrations. Jennifer looked ethereal in a white sheer Proenza dress.

Jennifer Lawrence...off-duty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: Jennifer Lawrence is seen in SoHo on June 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© Gotham
Her street style epitomises quiet luxury

We are totally taking notes on how to layer for the cooler weather. Jennifer wore a white base layer with a khaki trench and a navy jumper tied around her neck. She also officially taught us the new way to wear ballet flats - with wide-leg trousers.

Jennifer Lawrence in... The Row

She wore The Row out in London© Getty
She wore The Row out in London

No brand says quiet luxury like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label, The Row. Jennifer brought her impeccable style to London, wearing an asymmetrical grey checked ensemble from the label. The two-piece suit just got the coolest makeover.

She's in her chicest style era to date, and we can't get enough.

Other topics

More Hello! Fashion

See more