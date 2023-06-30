Jennifer Lawrence has entered her quiet luxury era, and you probably didn't notice

The actress is the latest celebrity to join the minimalistic chic outfit train...

It's official. Jennifer Lawrence is the latest fashionista to enter her 'quiet luxury' style era.

The 32-year-old has been through a sartorial renaissance recently, and schooled us in new ways to nail the trend both on the red carpet and off-duty.

MORE: Jennifer Lawrence shows off the coolest new way to wear ballet flats

READ: Kendall Jenner copies Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie with new quiet luxury aesthetic

Incase you missed it, quiet luxury is the minimalistic movement that has taken over the fashion sphere. We saw peeks of it on the runway during AW23 fashion month, but things really started to kick off around April thanks to season 4 of Succession and Gwyneth Paltrow's court trial wardrobe. It has gained momentum in large part thanks to Sofia Richie, who is undoubetedly the trend's poster-girl. If you haven't seen photos from her pre-wedding, wedding day and honeymoon, you are seriously missing out.

The Hunger Games actress has followed in the footsteps of both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner who also recently gave their summer wardrobe an elevated, understated makeover. Kudos to JLaw's incredible stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.

Jennifer Lawrence in... Stella McCartney

© MEGA She wore a black Stella McCartney mini dress to film a commercial

Stepping out to film a new TV commercial in New York, Jennifer stunned in a Stella McCartney mini dress. Manolo Blahnik's are easily located when seeing the glittery buckle on a pair of Hangisi's. The quiet luxury upgrade? Black Manolo peep toe mules, as proven here.

Jennifer Lawrence in... Dior

© ANGELA WEISS JLaw in Dior

To the US premiere of No Hard Feelings, she wore a Grecian-esque white Dior gown.

Jennifer Lawrence in... Proenza Schouler

© Instagram JLaw in Proenza Schouler

We know for a fact this a Sofia Richie-approved brand after she wore an exquisite blue PS dress during her pre-wedding celebrations. Jennifer looked ethereal in a white sheer Proenza dress.

Jennifer Lawrence...off-duty

© Gotham Her street style epitomises quiet luxury

We are totally taking notes on how to layer for the cooler weather. Jennifer wore a white base layer with a khaki trench and a navy jumper tied around her neck. She also officially taught us the new way to wear ballet flats - with wide-leg trousers.

Jennifer Lawrence in... The Row

© Getty She wore The Row out in London

No brand says quiet luxury like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label, The Row. Jennifer brought her impeccable style to London, wearing an asymmetrical grey checked ensemble from the label. The two-piece suit just got the coolest makeover.

She's in her chicest style era to date, and we can't get enough.