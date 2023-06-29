Jennifer Lawrence shows off the coolest new way to wear ballet flats

You might have heard by now that ballet shoes are totally back on trend. Fashionistas including Alexa Chung, Kylie Jenner, Lily Cole and the Princess of Wales, to name a few, have told us they are the ultimate shoe trend of summer 2023.

Jennifer Lawrence, however, is one-upping the rest. Not only is she advocate for the 2000s-approved flats, she also schooled us in new ways of styling them, and we are absolutely on board.

MORE: Jennifer Lawrence just gave the jumpsuit a princess makeover

READ: Princess Kate's cult-favourite two tone flats now come in new colours

© Gotham She oozed off-duty cool

Giving us a masterclass in quiet luxury layering on the set of her latest film (we are definitely taking notes for when the weather gets cooler), the Hunger Games actress wore a white base-layer with a khaki trench coat over the top and a navy jumper tied around her shoulders, to give her street style look a touch of preppy-ness. On her lower half, JLaw wore navy, majorly oversized flared trousers which allowed only the tip of her bow-adorned, black ballet flats to peek through.

Of course, flared trousers have been having their moment for the last year or so. From cream trousers with colourful Adidas sambas to navy wide leg suits with court heels, the palazzo pant was the fashion set's favourite sartorial silhouette until recently.

Celebs who are embracing the ballet flats trend have been spotted wearing the shoes with vintage minis (a la Kendall Jenner in SS98 Alaia), cigarette trousers (like the Princess of Wales last month) and preppy maxi dresses (as Princess Beatrice showed us yesterday). But JLaw is the first stylish guru we've witnessed combining them with the oversized trouser.

MORE: Kylie Jenner fans are all saying the same thing about her latest look

READ: Princess Beatrice can't get enough of this royal-approved 'Quiet Luxury' shoe trend

© Gotham She schooled us in wearing ballet flats with wide-leg trousers

Jennifer's styling hack is unsurprising considering she has made it abundantly clear she will not let the wide leg trouser leave the sartorial gaze. Whether it's with white t-shirts and caps or asymmetrical two-pieces: high waisted, oversized pants are the only silhouette she's sporting this summer.

© MEGA She's the ultimate advocate for wide-leg trousers

A welcomed sight for those who loathe the return of the low-rise (ahem), but love the cool-girl ballet flats flex.