3 chic white outfits to wear this summer according to Angie Smith

The trick to white is to let the overall starkness of it do the talking, but keep it interesting by mixing textures.

A well cut cotton t-shirt is a great place to start as it can easily dress down pieces like a silk skirt or tailored trousers which is key to keeping a solid white look feeling modern, another trick is to make sure the accessories offer a contrast whether that be black leather or brown suede.

Why you should trust Angie:

Celebrity stylist Angie Smith is a master of finding affordable clothes that her client’s fans rush to imitate. Over her impressive 20 year career she has worked with the likes of Eva Mendes, Geri Horner, Laura Whitmore and Emilia Jones. Whether Angie is dressing her celebrated women for their work or creating content for brands, she always manages to put together looks that are flattering and timeless. The secret being, “to focus on how people want to feel in their clothes and not just how they want to look.”

Angie Smith's favourite white outfits and how to wear them in 2023:

The White Trousers Outfit:

Arket t-shirt

Margaret Howell trousers

FitFlop clogs

Khaite bag

The White Dress Outfit:

The Row dress

Toteme X Revolve jumper

Ancient Greek Sandals - Flip flops

The Silk Skirt Outfit:

Arket vest

Dissh skirt

Anine Bing shirt

Massimo Dutti - canvas shopper

The Row sandals

