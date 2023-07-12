Skip to main contentSkip to footer
3 chic white outfits to wear this summer according to Angie Smith
Our fashion contributor shares three cool girl ways to wear white this summer...

Angie Smith
The trick to white is to let the overall starkness of it do the talking, but keep it interesting by mixing textures. 

A well cut cotton t-shirt is a great place to start as it can easily dress down pieces like a silk skirt or tailored trousers which is key to keeping a solid white look feeling modern, another trick is to make sure the accessories offer a contrast whether that be black leather or brown suede.

Why you should trust Angie:

Celebrity stylist Angie Smith is a master of finding affordable clothes that her client’s fans rush to imitate. Over her impressive 20 year career she has worked with the likes of Eva Mendes, Geri Horner, Laura Whitmore and Emilia Jones. Whether Angie is dressing her celebrated women for their work or creating content for brands, she always manages to put together looks that are flattering and timeless. The secret being, “to focus on how people want to feel in their clothes and not just how they want to look.”

Angie Smith's favourite white outfits and how to wear them in 2023:

The White Trousers Outfit:

Arket t-shirt
Arket t-shirt
Margaret Howell trousers
Margaret Howell trousers
FitFlop clogs
FitFlop clogs
Khaite bag
Khaite bag

The White Dress Outfit: 

The Row dress
The Row dress
Toteme X Revolve jumper
Toteme X Revolve jumper
Ancient Greek Sandals - Flip flops
Ancient Greek Sandals - Flip flops

The Silk Skirt Outfit:

Arket vest
Arket vest
Dissh skirt
Dissh skirt
Anine Bing shirt
Anine Bing shirt
Massimo Dutti - canvas shopper
Massimo Dutti - canvas shopper
The Row sandals
The Row sandals

