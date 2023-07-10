Sofia Richie's holiday wardrobe: Here's what you can actually buy

Whenever Sofia Richie Grainge shares an outfit snap, we watch carefully. Ever since the 24-year-old's wedding to British record producer Elliot Grainge back in May, she has become 2023's ultimate It-girl. From her ultra chic pre-wedding outfits, to her impeccable honeymoon looks (not forgetting her three custom Chanel wedding day dresses), she has spearheaded this year's quiet luxury trend, and fashion fans cannot get enough of her minimalistic, effortlessly chic wardrobe.

The daughter of Lionel Richie has shared multiple Instagram posts this month, in yet another enviably balmy beach location with her husband, and of course has provided a slew of new holiday inspo that we're dying to get our hands on.

MORE: Sofia Richie just wore the chicest see-through skirt for a Chanel dinner

READ: Shop Sofia Richie's exact honeymoon wardrobe

Why choose Sofia's wardrobe:

Sofia Richie's signature style is hugely on trend for 2023, and we can't get enough of it here at Hello! Fashion. She is undoubtedly one of the most voguish people on the planet right now, and her minimalistic yet glamorous agenda is perfect for elevating any holiday wardrobe.

The classic bikini

© Instagram Sofia Richie in an Eres bikini

Nothing says 'chic' like polkadots. From Margot Robbie to the Princess of Wales, it's a staple design in the wardrobe of the most adored fashionistas in 2023. Sofia opted for the Nocturne Lune Bikini from Eres- the French brand that has been creating luxury lingerie since 1968.

How to style the Eres bikini:

The muted navy, khaki and white tones of this bikini means pairing it with just about anything is possible. From white linen trousers to navy sarongs, throw on with a pair of flat sandals and you're good to go.

Eres - Nocturne Lune Bikini Top

Why we love it: the two-tone spots give the classic polka dot motif a contemporary upgrade. The straps can also be altered to be worn over the shoulders or as a halterneck, whatever your favourite style. £190 AT 24S

The designer bikini

© Instagram Sofia Richie in Dries Van Noten trousers

Barbiecore just got the chicest upgrade. Pink is the colour of the moment right now and Dior's Toile de Jouy Sauvage motif is perfect for that luxurious French Riviera feel.

How to style the Dior bikini

Not one to usually adopt pattern clashing agenda, Sofia totally juxtaposed her usual style in favour of pairing the bikini with dark floral trousers. Pair with a mini skirt for a cute daytime look. The top is so chic it could also be worn as a bralet, therefore pairing with some sheer or metallic trousers is also perfectly acceptable.

Dior - Dioriveira bikini top

Why we love it: It's crafted intechnical fabric with a feminine pink and grey colourway. The triangle-shaped cut features straps that tie around the neck and the back for extra support. £450 AT DIOR

The bold beach skirt

© Instagram Sofia wore a Dries Van Noten skirt to the beach

Shopping Sofia's style doesn't have to mean bright colours are exchewed. Schooling us in block colours for the beach, she wore a green crêpe midi skirt from Dries Van Noten. Both Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez have also proven that bold yellows and greens are a must have for this summer, meaning Sofia is bang on trend with her elegant ruffled number.

How to style the bold skirt:

We think Sofia has nailed it with her beach agenda. A bright, completely contrasting, patternless bikini makes a statement in the coolest way possible. Opt for a bright pink bikini for a bold look, or a dark green shade to make the skirt the statement piece of the look.

Dries Van Noten - Ruffle-trimmed crêpe midi skirt

Why we love it: Asymmetrical hems were all the rage at Paris couture fashion week recently, and the ruffle trim on this skirt gives the trending silhouette a romantic feel. Because of its flowing drape, pieces made from crepe material are perfect for summer. £479 AT MYTHERESA

The trousers

© Instagram Sofia Richie in a Dior bikini

Those completely contrasting yet stunning trousers Sofia wore with her Dior bikini were also from Dries Van Noten. When wearing florals in 2023, bold, oversized, statement florals are the way to go.

How to style Sofia's trousers:

These trousers are as perfect for night as they are day. Wear a white shirt loosely tucked in and left open to create a low v-neck and pair it with some gold metallic platform wedges. Finish with some statement gold earrings for the ultimate relaxed but glamorous evening look.

Dries Van Noten - Puvis Floral Drawstring Pants

Why we love it: These silky trousers are crafted from silk and boast a drawstring waist, making them as comfortable as they are glamorous. The length of the leg is also slightly shorter, allowing your statement shoes to have their moment in the spotlight. £672.52 AT NORDSTROM

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

