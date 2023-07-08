Wimbledon hosted a stylish Bridgerton reunion and you probably missed it

Queen Charlotte's Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas were the talk of the 'Ton on day five of the tennis championships...

Though there is no confirmed release date yet for the third season of the cult-adored Netflix series Bridgerton, fans of the show and fashion fanatics alike were in for a treat when there was an unexpected cast reunion at Wimbledon 2023.

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte and Arsema Thomas, who plays the young Lady Danbury in the show's spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, were both guests of American Express on day five of the tournament.

Much like actual royalty including the Princess of Wales and Lady Amelia Windsor, the Netflix stars stepped out in style for the occasion. Golda oozed summer chic in a white maxi dress from minimalistic Australian label Aje, which boasted a statement gold button at the collar, feminine ruffled sleeves and a flattering waist belt tied in a bow.

She paired the look with black patent sling backs and chunky hoop earrings.

Arsema, who is already a statement style muse, opted for a bold summery two-piece from cool-girl and Princess Kate-approved brand Sézane. The white, brown and blue geometric patterned ensemble featured a halter-neck top and matching straight leg trousers, which the American actress paired with white trainers and seashell statement earrings.

The two showed their fashion prowess with their choice of accessories, as statement earrings are absolutely the bijouterie style of the summer, as proven by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Lily James and the Princess of Wales.

Arsema also attended Wimbledon the day prior, donning a totally different dress code. She wore an off-the-shoulder white shirt tucked into a floaty maxi skirt paired with layers of gold necklaces.

Statement accessories have been somewhat a trend at the tennis this year. Whilst oversized earrings were aplenty, Mollie King schooled us in 'tenniscore' with her epic £5900 Chanel bag that must be seen to be believed, and Lady Amelia Windsor showed brought her green-fingered fashion agenda to centre court with the coolest garden shed-shaped bag from Lulu Guinness.

Golda and Arsema were the stylish Wimbledon x Netflix crossover we never knew we needed...