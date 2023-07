Camila Cabello has unrivalled versatility in the fashion department.

The latin american singer/songwriter, actress, and former member of Fifth Harmony has a style agenda that spans the sartorial sphere. She proved this at the Paris Couture shows in July 2023, where her outfits across the whole week totally kept us captivated.

From her effortlessly cool street style to mesmerising red carpet looks, we are obsessed with her cool-girl dress code.

Camilla Cabello's best style moments: