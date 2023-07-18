Dua Lipa's shopping spree outfit is totally unexpected

Dua Lipa has been all about the glitz of late, in preparation for her cinematic debut as Mermaid Barbie. As one might expect, in the leadup to the film's release on July 21, the singer has brought a dose of major dazzle to the red carpet.

In fact, we're still reeling from her butterfly chainmail dress worn to Barbie's London premiere last week. The shimmery slip, from Dua's "La Vacanza" collection, designed in partnership with Donatella Versace, was unapologetically high octane.

© Getty Dua left the Bottega Veneta boutique with her purchases

But Dua is no one-trick pony, that's for sure. The 27-year-old can be relied upon to bring the glitz, but she can also turn her hand to a sultrier look at the drop of a hat.

After all the flashiness of the premiere, Dua pared things back for a spot of weekday retail therapy. The Levitating singer hit up Bottega Veneta's Sloane Square boutique on Monday wearing a look that felt rather unexpected for summer.

© Getty The star championed leather in her outfit

Dua's outfit exuded casual cool, but naturally it had an It-girl edge. Championing glossy black leather, the star rocked an oversized moto jacket by Courrèges, layered over a black shirt and a frayed denim mini skirt. The rich textural blend added interest, and we can't help but applaud the star's commitment to looking chic.

Her choice of outerwear, complete with cool-girl chrome, felt slightly incongruous with the weather, but then again, perhaps not since the water-repellence of the vinyl came in handy when she got caught in a shower.

© Getty The star paired glossy leather with distressed denim

With a simple rectangular shoulder bag on her arm, Dua completed her leather agenda with black knee-high boots by Chanel, featuring the maison's signature quilting. Sporting a sleek supermodel bun and silver link earrings by Tiffany & Co., Dua turned retail therapy into a competitive sport. Merely one question remains: can we have a sneak preview of Dua's latest purchase?