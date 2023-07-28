The fact Massimo Dutti is approved by the likes of the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia of Spain, speaks for itself when it comes to the brand's quality.

The Spanish label (yes, despite the Italian name), is the ultimate place to shop elegant silhouettes, sleek tailoring and timeless pieces. And its summer 2023 collection is absolutely no different. They have so many gems you need to get your hands before summer ends, so here are ten of our favourites that you can shop right now.

10 Massimo Dutti pieces that you need to shop before summer is over

Strappy Linen Midi Dress With Polka Dot Print

My favourite thing about this glorious linen dress is the thick straps across the shoulder - if you're also somebody who needs to wear a bra with outfits, this is perfect for hiding those pesky straps. It;s also made from 100% linen, keeping you as cool as possible on those hot days. How to style: I would pair with flat strappy sandals in any colour of your choice - the dark and light hues running through the design makes it so versatile. £129.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Buckled Cage Sandals

Granted, these shoes aren't to everybody's taste. But they're a way of making a statement with your footwear whilst still wearing comfy flats. If Hailey Bieber says they're in for summer 2023, we have to agree. How to style: If you want to wear them like the cool girls, pair with denim and layer with some white socks. Or simply eschew the socks if the return of the sandal/sock combo is (understandably) too much to handle. £129.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Watercolour Print Ramie Shirt

This shirt screams summer. It's giving barbiecore but making it Spanish sunshine-approved. Also, it is made from 100% ramie - a quick drying material that is perfect for warm weather. How to style: Wear with a pair of white trousers and gold accessories, or tuck into a white satin maxi skirt for the chicest evening look. £69.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Long Dress With Feather Details

Brands have proven this summer that dresses with feather trims are an absolute go-to for special ocassions. What makes this particular midi stand out, is the ultra elegant, floaty hem. How to style: This would look perfect with silver - either kitten-heel slingbacks or strappy sandals. £169.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Silk Scarf With A Shadow Print

A silk scarf is the most simple way to elevate an outfit. Whether tied round your neck or around your head (Audrey Hepburn stans, we see you), it takes an outfit to a new level of chic. How to style: Pair with fitted jeans and a white blouse with the a few extra buttons left undone and a pair of ballet flats. £39.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

100% Linen Kimono Blazer

This is going to be your new favourite summer blazer. It's still incredibly smart, yet the linen material, bright orange colourway and kimono-style silhouette give off all the summer feels. How to style: Pair with the matching trousers for the perfect warm weather suit, or wear with jeans for an off-duty cool look. £99.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Linen Blend Darted Trousers

These pistachio-hued trousers are effortlessly cool. The darted detailing at the front gives the straight-leg silhouette some definition, and the cropped length allows your favourite summer shoes to shine. How to style: I would simply tuck in a crisp white t-shirt and pair with white trainers or pumps. £89.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Leather Shoulder Bag With Interwoven Strap

Summer accessories don't need to always be in light airy colourways. The woven stap on this 'leather' coloured bag gives it a summer holiday in portugal feel. How to style: Personally, I'd hold the bag as a clutch, allowing the strap to fall over your hand for some extra interest. This bag is so versaitile you can pair with pretty much anything - wear with your favourite slinky summer dress, or a white blouse, jeans and similar hued footwear for an elevted daytime look. £149.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Pinstripe Bermuda Shorts With Darts

Knee-length shorts are back with a bang thanks to the likes of Hailey Bieber and Nicola Peltz and Alexa Chung. I love these pinstriped ones because they are as perfect for the office as they are for an elevated daytime look. How to style: pair with a white t-shirt or blouse and a red lip for a touch of Parisian chic. £69.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Square Ballet Flats With Buckled Strap

No shoes are more coveted right now than ballet flats. This 'quiet luxury'- approved pair will take you through the transitional weather period thanks to the sheepskin leather material. Hurry as they're currently on sale. How to style: The best thing about minimalistic shoes is their versatility. Pair these with your favourite jeans for a chic daytime look, or with your evening attire to stay comfy whilst still looking glam. £99.95 £79.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

How we chose:

We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. And whilst we'd love to try every item ourselves, we used our sartorial expertise to find the perfect pieces when we can't. We scoured the site to find pieces that look are perfect for summer whilst adhering to current trends, and have a variation of necklines, hem lengths and silhouettes to suit all preferences and body shapes. We also found pieces for a variety of budgets.

