Sofia Richie reveals her waterproof wedding mascara and it's under £10

Stop what you're doing: we have an announcement that is Sofia Richie-related, and it is totally affordable.

It's shocking, we know, considering she is the undeniable quiet luxury queen. Whether it's Chanel, Khaite, or another It-girl brands that require a pretty penny, 2023 has been the year the 24-year-old has brought the effortlessly chic, 90s supermodel-approved style agenda back to life.

MORE: Sofia Richie just wore an affordable Rixo dress - here's similar ones to shop now

READ: Sofia Richie's photographer shares unseen wedding photos, and her mother's dress was incredible

Recently however, she has been appealling to an array of bank account balances, by revealing some of her favourite pieces with more reasonable price points, including a dress from one of this year's coolest British brands. On Tuesday, she revealed in a TikTok video that the mascara used for her Chanel-clad, glorious South of France wedding day, was actually from the cult-adored high street beauty brand, Maybelline.

Sofia shared a video with her 3.1 million TikTok followers, making it abundantly clear that the American beauty brand is her go-to for mascaras . She starts the clip which promotes its newest 'Surreal Waterproof Mascara' by showing the camera her trusty favourite from the label.

MORE: This is exactly what Sofia Richie carries in her Birkin

READ: Sofia Richie's lavender nails are going to be autumn 2023's chicest manicure

Lash Sensational Mascara - Maybelline

This high street hero is Maybelline's first 'layer-reveal' mascara, boasting a spoolie with six different lengths of bristles, to capture every single eyelash. To apply it, Maybelline says the first step is: "Using the curve of the wand, take the mascara from the roots of the lashes to the tips and work it towards those hours of the clock face." If longer, thicker lashes is the desired look, add more layers once the first coats have dried, and if you want to make your eyes look bigger, concentrate on the outer corners of the eye.

£9.99 AT SUPERDRUG

"So, I know I've told you guys about my favourite little girl from Maybelline," she says as she holds the 'Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara' up to the camera. "I used it my entire wedding weekend, and I also use it every single day of my life," she continued, "I trust any mascara that Maybelline makes".

Make up artist legend Pati Dubroff also confirmed on her TikTok that it was this exact mascara used to create the bride's look on her big day. She shared a video confirming every single product Sofia wore (if you haven't watched it, you're seriously missing out).

Realistically, anything approved by Sofia is something we desperately want to try, and we love her for never ever gatekeeping her best beauty secrets. The ultimate girl's girl.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.