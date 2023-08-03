Sofia Richie reveals how husband Elliot Grainge made it out of the friend zone

Aside from launching a fashion line and becoming the poster girl for ‘quiet luxury’ Sofia Richie is poised to start another trend: falling in love with your best friend.

In an interview with Who What Wear the 24-year-old revealed that she and Elliot Grainge “started off just as friends.” The socialite has had high-profile relationships in the past with the likes of Scott Disik and been linked to Justin Bieber and Brooklyn Beckham. However she always help a candle for her now husband, “I would always tell him, ‘Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl.’ I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated, and worshipped. And then I realised one day… Why can't that lucky girl be me?”

She then told the publication, “When we started being romantic, he just gave me a different feeling,” Grainge shares. “It was a feeling of safety. It was the feeling of really being appreciated. I knew when we started dating that he was my husband. It wasn't a ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’ It was like, ‘This is my husband—100%.’ I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life.”

Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grange in LA

The romance clearly deserved a fairytale wedding, clad in Chanel of course. Sofia revealed the process of working with her long-time stylist Liat Baruch on the three gowns saying, “Liat is a genius at what she does… It was like two friends sitting on a couch. It was so easy and laid-back, and we just started making mood boards together.”

Sofia Richie has become a Gen-Z style icon since her wedding to Elliot

According to Sofia the French maison was the dream to collaborate with, “they really made me feel comfortable to have an opinion and put in my two cents. They were so hands-on, lovely, and attentive… They would say, ‘The buttons are a little bit too white. We’d love to dye them to make them a bit more cream,’ and I’d fly to Paris to make sure the hem was hitting just right.”