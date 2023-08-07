Rosie Huntington-Whiteley broke the 'golden rule' of holiday fashion

We've loved seeing what our favourite fashionistas have been sporting this summer.

Alexa Chung took her ultra chic ballet flats from Italy to the British countryside, Victoria Beckham wore low-rise trousers in a shocking (but brief) step away from her signature high waisted fits, and Hailey Bieber has given us the 'strawberry girl' trend.

MORE: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a new job at Tiffany & Co.

READ: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley X Hunza G: 5 pieces we need from the stunning collaboration

There was never any doubt that Rosie Huntington Whitely's summer fits would be effortlessly chic. The former Victoria's Secret model and wife of Jason Statham has been a quiet luxury muse ever since it was simply called minimalistic chic, and has proven her worth as a sartorial icon with her latest holiday wardrobe.

© Instagram Rosie wore a pair of jeans on her summer holiday

The Rose Inc founder's Instagram is currently a hub of summer sartorial inspo, and naturally we want all of it. But her latest outfit snap (she loves a mirror pic) was a totally unexpected look for a holiday abroad, breaking our unspoken British fashion rule.

She shared an image to her stories wearing a white racerback (which is also Victoria Beckham's vest silhouette of choice this summer), paired with loose-fitting, light blue jeans and a pair of It-girl approved white toe sandals. She wore hair in a low, slicked back bun and used a pair of statement earrings to elevate her look.

MORE: Dua Lipa's Versace Show at Cannes 2023: Here's what went down

RELATED: Rosie Huntington Whiteley just showed off the Bottega Veneta mules that everyone will be wearing in 2023

For those of us in the UK where the word 'summer' is used sparingly thanks to this ridiculously unpredictable weather, there is one particular item that we always avoid when collating a list of items to go in our holiday suitcase: jeans. Jeans to travel in? too uncomfortable. Jeans to wear abroad? Absolutely not. Heck, we're even usually the subject of social media memes, sat outside in the rain in a pair of shorts because we refuse to quit on the 'summer' despite the weather and put our pair jeans back on. This particular item of clothing is the Voldemort of our summer.

The fashion set are all about breaking sartorial rules right now. Last Thursday, Victoria Beckham wore white wide-leg trousers paired with a fitted black vest and a black and gold belt last week to watch her husband David's football team Inter Miami play. Though this ensemble was nothing out of the ordinary for the former Spice Girl, she broke her own fashion rule by eschewing her usual high-waisted silhouette, and wore a pair of low-rise trousers which sat just atop her hips instead, leaving her midriff slightly on show - a style we haven't seen her sport since her girlband heyday.

According to our favourite fashionistas, summer 2023's perfect outfit formula is a racer back vest, tucked into wide-leg pants and flat shoes - be it toe sandals or ballet flats.