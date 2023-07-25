Alexa Chung makes a strong case for 'naked dressing' for the rest of 2023

Naked dressing has gained momentum over the last few seasons, and it appears that designers are willing the skin-baring trend to stay put well into the next.

Another of its fierce advocates comes in the form of Alexa Chung. The model and noughties style icon recently presented her take on the daring trend to her 6.2m Instagram followers, and suffice to say, we are utterly inspired.

Sultry meshes and sheer fabrics were all over the SS23 runways – think cool-girl chevrons at Chanel, gothic tiered ruffles at Valentino and slinky maxis at Nensi Dojaka.

While the trend largely focuses on see-through fabrics that allow visible lingerie (or an audacious glimpse of skin) to take centre stage, there's more scope here than merely transparency.

Alexa proved that naked dressing can also extend to the cut of a dress, and her holiday halter of choice certainly did not disappoint. Championing a classic backless style, the 39-year-old looked truly radiant in an elegant black midaxi.

© Instagram / @alexachung Alexa rocked a backless midaxi

Narrowly skimming the breast, the piece plunged deep into the small of her back, showing off a vast amount of sunkissed skin. Her justification (not that she needed one) for the bold style? Nothing short of legendary.

"Dropping in to show you my sideboob because it’s 2023 and the naked dressing that happened in the wake of lockdown lifting means I could at this point draw most people’s bods from memory so what’s another jug or two," she penned in the caption.

While we'd deliberately blocked out the post-lockdown naked dressing surge, we certainly won't be forgetting Alexa's holiday footwear in a hurry. Sleek platform mules with a Y2K-esque peep-toe?

Put simply, it's Alexa's world, and we're all just living in it.