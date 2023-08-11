Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski stun in all-star lingerie campaign – see all the photos

Known for its glamorous lingerie and iconic catwalk shows, Victoria’s Secret has propelled the careers of models including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Cara Delevingne.

And now an all-star cast is teaming up to launch Icon, a new collection of lingerie separates that “celebrate the shape of you”.

The megawatt roll call includes Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser and Sui He alongside returning VS talent and established Supers Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel.

Take our poll:

Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski

L-R Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser and Hailey Bieber

Uniting new, trailblazing talent with VS brand icons, the campaign features stylish black and white photography captured by Mikael Jansson, a Swedish fashion photographer known for his work in French and American Vogue.

WATCH: an all-star cast model The Icon Collection by Victoria's Secret

In the accompanying video each star’s silhouette flashes up before they offer their answer to the question “What makes an icon?”. Gisele, 43, replies “It’s the way she carries herself.” Hailey, 26, offers “I just do what I want to do and I don’t let anybody tell me otherwise… I’m in my icon era” while Naomi, 53, confidently states “You cannot compete with destiny… We are all icons – from one icon to another” as the advert ends with her striking a pose alongside 23 year old South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech.

Adut Akech and Naomi Campbell

South African bombshell Candice Swanepoel stuns in a black longline bra and thong while model, author and High Low podcaster Emily Ratajkowski smoulders in the Push-Up Demi monogram bra paired with knickers with a criss-cross strap detail. Meanwhile beauty business founder and wife of Justin, Hailey Bieber, opts for chic black lace stockings and suspenders worn with the Demi Bra and a garter belt.

Emily Ratajkowski

Hailey Bieber

The Icon range introduces a custom push-up plunge bra, featuring a first-of-its kind lift and shape technology to enhance the wearer’s natural form. With an all-over lace fabric not visible under clothes, the bra has light push-up padding, a smoothing wing and fully adjustable, convertible straps to allow the wearer to celebrate their own unique silhouette in unapologetic, VS style.

Gisele Bündchen

Candice Swanepoel

Naomi Campbell

Elsewhere you’ll find knickers, negligees and robes adorned with the brand’s classic chain link logo design, with items available in classic black, white, tan, jade green, orange and hot pink.

Created to be your new underwear staples, The Icon Collection starts at £14 for knickers and £45 for bras, with sizes from XS to XL and 30B to 44D.

As Janie Schaffer, Chief Design Officer at Victoria’s Secret tells HELLO!: “The Icon by Victoria’s Secret is an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons.”

Select talent from the campaign will also star in Victoria’s Secret’s World Tour, the brand’s first fashion show since 2019, reimagined this year with filmmakers and musicians and set to premiere on Amazon Prime in the autumn.

Shop The Icon Collection by Victoria’s Secret online and instore now.