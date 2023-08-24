Rita Ora shares her unconventional wellness practice on luxury Ibiza holiday

The You & I singer posted a snap of what appeared to be a bundle of sage

Rita Ora's Ibiza getaway is inducing all the holiday packing list envy – from quirky padded flip flops to glitzy sheer midis, the Praising You singer certainly made the most of her baggage allowance.

Her trip to the Balearics has been full of opportunities to flex her fashion muscles, including a lavish celebration held to mark the 48th birthday of her filmmaker husband, Taika Waititi.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita's swimwear game is unrivalled

But wild parties aside, Rita also found time for a spot of rest and relaxation. Granted, it looks as though she spent much of her trip soaking up the sun in some extremely covetable bikinis, but there was one more curious activity on her holiday agenda.

© Instagram / @ritaora A bundle of sage, matches, dried flowers and beeswax

In a series of snaps shared on Instagram with her 16.1m followers, a bundle of what appeared to be the herb sage, wrapped up with some dried flowers, a jar of matches and a block of beeswax gave the impression that the star has been focusing on her wellness.

READ: Rita Ora wore a seriously sheer dress for her husband's lavish Ibiza birthday party

"More incredible memories, I tried to hold off from posting until my holiday is completely over but I have a song coming out on Friday and I’m to [sic] excited [winking emoji]," she revealed in the caption.

It's unclear as to whether Rita actually burnt the sage there in Ibiza or whether she acquired the bundle as a holiday souvenir, but it inspired us to dig a little deeper into the ancient practice.

MORE: Rita Ora gave an iconic 90s accessory the chicest summer makeover

READ: Rita Ora's dazzling lime green swimsuit has the coolest cut-outs ever

What is sage burning?

Burning sage, or smudging as it is otherwise known, is an ancient cleansing ritual. The idea among those who believe in the power of the sacred herb is that the act of burning and the subsequent fragrant smoke has the power to rid a space of unwanted spirits.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita styled her ruched bikini top with a sheer, ruffle skirt

It is thought that burning sage can offer comfort and promote relaxation, and in combination with her floaty sheers, ethereal silhouettes and slightly mystical bandana? Rita's whole vibe at the moment is very 'modern spiritual guru' and honestly? We're here for it…