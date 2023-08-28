Dua Lipa surprises fashion fans in nostalgic micro shorts

The Dance The Night singer rocked a pair of suede hot pants on Instagram

Dua Lipa's summer style game just took a turn, and we had to do a double take.

One quick glance at the Poison singer's Instagram page, and it's clear that she is usually all about the unadulterated glitz.

But as August draws to a close, it seems that Dua is taking a more pared back approach.

A recent low-key look championed a neutral colour palette, and yet, still felt categorically high impact, thanks to a daring cut.

© Instagram / @dualipa The star wore a pair of camel-coloured hot pants

In a series of stylish snaps shared on Instagram with her 88.8m followers, the star took the "sun bum" trope to the next level.

Dua looked utterly radiant in front of a leafy, tropical backdrop, wearing a simple ribbed tank top with a pair of shorts that felt seriously retro.

© Instagram / @dualipa Dua styled her shorts with a minimalist ribbed vest

The Levitating singer rocked camel-coloured suede hot pants, injecting our feed with a dose of noughties nostalgia. Her belted high-cut shorts had a slightly boho air about them – Sienna Miller would no doubt very much approve.

The star completed her look with a delicate tennis necklace, an assortment of rings and several hoop earrings.

Dua has been having the time of her life this summer, gallivanting around the globe and flexing her fashion muscles.

It has been quite the week for the international pop star – Dua turned 28 on 22 August, and, true to form, celebrated her birthday in style.

Rocking a monogram Gucci bralette and a red bolero cardigan, the singer paid tribute to her Mermaid Barbie alter-ego, with a multi-strand pearl choker and a necklace adorned with various marine life-related charms.

Another milestone came in the form of some exciting chart news. Posing with her Barbie doll counterpart, Dua celebrated her track Dance The Night hitting the top spot on the UK charts.

It's Dua Lipa's summer and we're all just living in it…