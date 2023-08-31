Rita Ora’s leather micro shorts and knee high boots reminded us of an iconic 90s fashion moment

Rita Ora’s daring fashion choices simply refuse to quit. During her month-long stay in Ibiza to celebrate her husband Taika Waititi’s birthday she consistently delighted us with her late summer style.

Ora has now made her way to Italy. At her show in Verona for her RTL Power Hits performance, she performed in one of her most risque outfits yet. The 32-year-old Your Song singer took to the stage in the Verona Arena sporting leather micro shorts, paired with a matching jacket and studded thigh high boots all gleaming with metal grommet eyelets.

The look sent waves of nostalgia, transporting fashion enthusiasts back to the iconic look sported by Pamela Anderson in the film Barb Wire. Ora's ensemble was a bold reincarnation of Anderson's memorable character, exuding edgy sensuality and empowered femininity. Ora's all-leather look, recreated the essence of Pammy’s distinctive character while adding her own modern twist.

Ora has been donning plenty of memorable outfits lately, the day before sporting a similar jacket in denim with the most daring low-rise mini skirt of summer 2023. In addition to the resurgence of double denim, another significant trend from the 90s was the pairing of double leather. This is just one example of the numerous Y2K-approved fashion moments that have experienced a notable comeback.

Pamela Anderson's portrayal in the 1996 cult classic became a symbol of fierce independence and unapologetic strength. Her leather-clad, high-octane style captured the essence of the era's rebellious fashion and continues to be celebrated for its boldness, with Kendall Jenner even choosing to dress as Pammy’s iconic character for Halloween.

Rita reached out to her extensive Instagram following of 16 million following the performance, where she expressed her excitement and gratitude. In her post, she wrote, "Verona you were a MOVIE! ❤️✨ I miss you already and will be back soon!!”