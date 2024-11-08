9 High street party pieces to get you ready for the season

With party season on the horizon, our diaries are starting to fill up with work events, pre-Christmas plans and nights out with friends to get us into the festive spirit.

We love any excuse to be able to get dressed up. From drinks to dinners, every occasion has a different dress code and getting it right is key. Whether it’s something more casual with jeans and a nice top, or going all out with a statement, sparkly dress, the festive season never disappoints and the array of events requires a number of different looks.

Whilst dressing appropriately for the dress code is essential, it’s equally as important to feel comfortable in what you’re wearing. Party dressing can be a stressful experience and knowing where to start can be half the battle. We all know fitting room lighting isn’t the most flattering and it's so easy to get hot and bothered battling through ten different outfits to decide you don’t like any of them. However, when you get it right and find the one, you know it's a piece you’ll be reaching for time and time again.

If you’re looking for inspo on how to fill your party wear wardrobe, look no further than high street favourite Phase Eight. From satins and sequins to velvet and sheers, they’ve got you covered for every sort of occasion.

We’ve rounded up the 9 best party wear pieces Phase Eight has to offer right now.

Stella Blue Plisse Jumpsuit Phase Eight For a night out on the town with the girls, this jumpsuit ticks every box. We love the metallic thread with sheer sleeves for a contrasting finish and would style it with a bright clutch for a pop of colour and statement earrings.

£159.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Kenzia Wrap Floral Shimmer Maxi Dress Phase Eight This rose printed pleated dress is the perfect piece for a work Christmas lunch. Its metallic thread and wrapover waist gives it a festive finish, whilst still being office appropriate. We’d style with some simple strappy heels to keep the dress your focal point.

£169.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Kylie Tux Jumpsuit Phase Eight If a dress or skirt isn’t your thing, a jumpsuit is a great alternative. This velvet ensemble oozes elegance and its satin collar and belt give it a chic finishing touch. The wide leg allows you to style it with strappy sandals or boots.

£199.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Aniya Sequin Long Sleeved Maxi Dress Phase Eight To instantly take you from your desk to drinks, the Aniya dress ticks every box. Its gold maxi skirt gives a glamorous feel whilst the black wrap bodice top gives a sleek contrasting finish. Style with black accessories to tie your overall look together.

£199.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Lelo Sequin Long Sleeved Maxi Dress Phase Eight If you’re on the hunt for a piece with a bit more colour, the Lelo dress is for you. Adorned with sequins and featuring a a multicolour rose print, it's the perfect statement style to ensure all eyes are on you.

£359.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Bella Black Textured Midi Dress Phase Eight One of their best selling styles, the Bella dress features ultra femme puff sleeves with a contemporary trapeze silhouette. Keep your accessories gold to tie in with the colourway of dress and give a balanced look.

£149.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Emre Shimmer Burnout Midi Dress Phase Eight With its v-neckline and semi-sheer puffed sleeves, this decadent option is the perfect style for a Christmas party look. Go all out and style it with a bright hue, or instead opt for simple black accessories to keep your dress the key focus.

£159.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Alli Gold Textured Jumpsuit Phase Eight If it's going to be a long night of dancing, a dress isn’t always the right option. Instead, opt for a suiting separate or a jumpsuit. This gold number with its wrapped, belted waist is a piece that combines comfort without compromising on style. £159.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Ellio Silk Shimmer Maxi Dress Phase Eight If you lean more towards traditionally feminine pieces, the Ellio dress is the one for you. With its metallic leaf print in pastel hues allows you to pull the tones from the dress to style the rest of your look with. £369.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Phase Eight. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.