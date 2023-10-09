Frankie Bridge just had an incredible blonde bob hair transformation

Frankie Bridge's appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards not only celebrated her incredible style evolution but also showcased her striking makeover which took centre stage at the prestigious ceremony.

Former The Saturdays girl group member, stunned the red carpet with her glamorous blonde hair transformation over the weekend - turning heads and setting beauty trends in the process. The chic newly lightened blonde bob - courtesy of Mark William Selley, Senior Colour Specialist at Jo Hansford Salon - not only accentuated her features but also showcased her emboldened sense of style.

The former brunette took to Instagram to share her experience the day before saying, “It was a long few hours … I was trying to record me having my hair lightened by @mwselley … we’re just cracking up the entire time with a side helping of me trying to coach him on how to show off the products ha!”

© Getty Frankie Bridge arrives for the 2023 Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Bobs have become a perennial favourite hair style but the traditional notion of opting for lighter hair hues during the summer months is undergoing a shift, in a seemingly new trend which was recently endorsed by Amal Clooney. Embracing a fresh perspective on hair colour, Amal championed the idea of getting light highlights in winter with her ‘Nutella Highlights’ in Venice.

It signifies a departure from the traditional darker tones associated with colder months. Frankies choice not only adds brightness to the winter gloom but also brings a touch of warmth to the season.

Complementing her new hairstyle, Frankie wore an exquisite white strapless gown crafted by the renowned designer Galia Lahav. The gown's simple detailing and flawless design made her stand out on the red carpet. To complete her look, she opted for a pair of Jimmy Choo heels, adding a touch of sophistication and glamour to her ensemble.